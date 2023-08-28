Fortnite New Leak Reveals Deboot Van

A new feature called the "Deboot Van" might be coming to Fortnite. This van would be the opposite of a Reboot Van, which can bring players back to life after they are eliminated. Instead, the Deboot Van would remove players from the game entirely. An emerging Fortnite leak suggests that the popular battle royale game will introduce the "Deboot Van" in the near future. (Pic source:X/@joeriwagner)

It is not clear how the Deboot Van would work or why Epic Games would add such a feature to Fortnite. Some players have speculated that the Deboot Van could be used to remove players who are cheating or exploiting bugs. Others have suggested that it could add a new level of strategic depth to the game.

What Will Deboot Vans Do in Fortnite?

Deboot Vans are a new feature that has been leaked for Fortnite. They are the opposite of Reboot Vans, which bring players back to life after they are eliminated. Instead, Deboot Vans will remove players from the game entirely.

There are a few possible reasons why Epic Games might add Deboot Vans to Fortnite. One possibility is that they could be used to remove players who are cheating or exploiting bugs. This would help keep the game fair and prevent players from gaining an unfair advantage.

Another possibility is that Deboot Vans could be used to add a new level of strategic depth to the game. Players could use Deboot Vans to remove their opponents from the game or prevent their opponents from reviving their allies. This could lead to more interesting and competitive gameplay.

Finally, Deboot Vans could also be used to create new challenges and objectives for players. For example, players could be challenged to destroy Deboot Vans or use them to eliminate a certain number of players. This would give players more to do in the game and help keep it fresh.

It is not yet known when Deboot Vans will be added to Fortnite or how they will work. However, they have the potential to be a significant new feature for the game. Only time will tell how players react to them.

What Skins Are Coming to Fortnite Next?

The new season of Fortnite has just started, bringing new skins for TikTok star Khaby Lame and Star Wars protagonist Ahsoka Tano. But that's not all! Many more skins are coming soon, including ones from Lego, Doctor Who, Persona 5, and My Hero Academia.

The Doctor Who crossover has been delayed to make room for the Lego crossover, but it's still in the works. There have also been some teases for a Persona 5 crossover, but it's not confirmed yet. Leaks have revealed that we might also see another My Hero Academia crossover, this time with a Shoto Todoroki skin.

Stay tuned for more skins!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON