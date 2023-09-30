News / Sports / Hockey / India vs Pakistan Asian Games, hockey match Live: Arch-rivals in battle for top spot in Pool A
Live

India vs Pakistan Asian Games, hockey match Live: Arch-rivals in battle for top spot in Pool A

Sep 30, 2023 05:29 PM IST
OPEN APP

India vs Pakistan Hockey, Asian Games 2023 Match Live Updates: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to cross swords at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium.

India vs Pakistan Hockey, Asian Games 2023 Match Live Updates: Fresh from a win over Japan in the Asian Games 2023, the Indian men's team is all set to resume their epic rivalry with Pakistan in Hangzhou at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium on Saturday. Led by superstar Harmanpreet Singh, Team India will battle with traditional rivals Pakistan for Pool A supremacy in the Hangzhou Games. The Men In Blue have already managed to overtake Pakistan in the Pool A standings following their win over Japan.

Indian players after scoring a goal against at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou
Indian players after scoring a goal against at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou(PTI)

Young striker Abhishek scored a brilliant brace to help India upstage defending champions Japan at the Asian Games. Goals from Abhishek (13th, 48th minutes), Mandeep Singh (24th) and Amit Rohidas (34th) powered India to a 4-2 win over the reigning Asian Games champions in Hangzhou. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan have registered three wins in three matches but Harmanpreet and Co. are ahead of the Green Army on goal difference.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 30, 2023 05:28 PM IST

    India vs Pakistan hockey match, Asian Games 2023 Live: All you need to know!

    All hockey matches of the Asian Games 2023 can be streamed live on Sony LIV. The Asian Games hockey matches also have a live broadcast in India on Sony Sports network TV channels. India's Pool A match against Pakistan in the men's tournament of the Asian Games will be underway at 6:15 PM IST.

  • Sep 30, 2023 05:21 PM IST

    IND vs PAK hockey match, Asian Games Live score: Relive India's last meeting with Pakistan

  • Sep 30, 2023 05:13 PM IST

    IND vs PAK hockey match, Asian Games Live score: A quick look at epic rivalry

    Pakistan have an edge over India when it comes to men's hockey. India hammered Pakistan 4-0 when both teams last met each other. Overall, there have been 179 India-Pakistan matches out of which the Men In Blue have emerged triumphant on 65 occasions. However, Pakistan have defeated India 82 times in 179 games. A total 32 matches between the arch-rivals have ended in a stalemate.

  • Sep 30, 2023 05:06 PM IST

    India vs Pakistan hockey match, Asian Games, Live score: 'Here for a bigger goal': Craig Fulton's no-nonsense remark on Indo-Pak showdown

    India's head coach Craig Fulton has already downplayed the hype of the India versus Pakistan showdown at the Asian Games. “We are in a tournament, not a series against Pakistan. We are here for a bigger goal, that’s just one of the seven games that we want to play and do well in,” Fulton said before India's Pool A match against the Green Army.

  • Sep 30, 2023 04:51 PM IST

    India vs Pakistan hockey match, Asian Games 2023, Live score: What happened when India last played Pakistan

    India thrashed Pakistan 4-0 to take the top spot in the league standings of the Asian Champions Trophy when both teams last met each other. India recorded 13 points and the Men In Blue also knocked Pakistan out of the six-team tournament at the time. Indian skipper Harmanpreet (15th, 23rd) scored a brace while Jugraj (36th) and Akashdeep (55th) netted one goal in India's previous meeting with Pakistan.

  • Sep 30, 2023 04:42 PM IST

    India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2023, Live score and updates: India thrash Malaysia 6-0 in women's hockey

    On the eve of the men's hockey team's match against Pakistan at the Asian Games, India's women's side hammered Malaysia 6-0 to register their second consecutive win at the Hangzhou Games. The Women In Blue smashed four goals in the first quarter of the Pool A match. India will next play Korea in their next pool match on Sunday.

  • Sep 30, 2023 04:34 PM IST

    India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2023, Live updates: India outclassed Pakistan to win gold today

    Before the mouthwatering clash between India and Pakistan at the Asian Games 2023, India's top-ranked side sealed a gold medal by defeating their bitter rivals in the men's team squash event. India's Abhay Singh defeated Noor Zaman 3-2 in a thrilling decider. India saved medal points to beat Pakistan in the squash event at the Asian Games.

  • Sep 30, 2023 04:28 PM IST

    India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2023 hockey match Live: India and Pakistan resume epic rivalry

    Each team competing at the 19th edition of the Asian Games is playing five matches in their respective groups. The top two teams from each group will headline the semi-finals of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou.

  • Sep 30, 2023 04:17 PM IST

    Hello and welcome!

    It doesn't get bigger than this in men's hockey as arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set for another Asian Games classic. Placed third in the FIH men's world rankings, Team India is only ahead of Pakistan on goal difference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
asian games india vs pakistan
live

India vs Japan, Asian Games Highlights: IND beat JPN 4-2

hockey
Updated on Sep 28, 2023 08:31 PM IST

India vs Japan Hockey Asian Games Highlights: Japan scored twice in the last minute of the match to cut India's lead by two goals.

live India are now all but through to the semifinals(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

India women's hockey team nets 13 vs Singapore in grand start to Asian Games

Sangita Kumari scored a hat-trick (23’, 47’, 53’) Navneet Kaur scored twice as India dominated Singapore from the word go.

India women's hockey team
hockey
Published on Sep 27, 2023 01:35 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Asian Games: Goal-fest continues for India in men's hockey, maul Singapore 16-1

India continued their goal-scoring spree after the 16-0 rout of Uzbekistan in their tournament opener as they found the net at will vs world No.49 Singapore.

Indian players after scoring a goal against Singapore during the men's hockey match at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou(PTI)
hockey
Published on Sep 26, 2023 10:10 AM IST
PTI |

India vs Singapore Highlights, Asian Games: IND run SGP ragged with 16-1 victory

India vs Singapore Hockey Highlights: IND buried SGP under an avalanche of goals to pick up their 2nd win of the Asian Games 2023

Live live India vs Singapore Live Score, Asian Games 2023(Screengrab)
hockey
Updated on Sep 26, 2023 08:45 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

India rout Uzbekistan 16-0 in Asian Games men's hockey goalfest

Ranked third in the world, India began the match as clear favourites against world No. 66 Uzbeks and dominated the proceedings from start to finish

Lalit (7th, 24th, 37th, 53rd) and Varun (12th, 36th, 50th, 52nd) fired in four goals each, while Mandeep (18th, 27th, 28th minutes) found the net thrice.
hockey
Published on Sep 24, 2023 01:29 PM IST
PTI | , Hangzhou

‘Opposition can't influence our game': Sreejesh to HT as India eye hockey gold

PR Sreejesh was captain when India had to settle for bronze at the 2018 Asian Games and he now goes to the 2023 Asiad with an Olympic bronze in the pocket.

PR Sreejesh played his 300th international match during the Asian Champions Trophy(AP)
hockey
Published on Sep 23, 2023 06:31 AM IST
ByRohit Mundayur

Indian Hockey at Asian Games: Favoured to win but still on edge

The India men's and women's teams are the top seeds but that is not always the easiest position to be in

The Indian men's hockey team which will take part at the 19th Asian Games(Twitter/DilipTirkey)
hockey
Updated on Sep 21, 2023 08:11 AM IST
BySandip Sikdar, New Delhi

India women's hockey team leaves for Hangzhou: Their schedule at Asian Games

India are placed in Pool A along with Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong China and Singapore and will open their Asian Games campaign against Singapore on September 27.

The Indian women's hockey team at the Bengaluru airport
hockey
Published on Sep 20, 2023 11:27 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

India men's hockey team departs for Hangzhou: Their full schedule in Asian Games

India are placed in Pool A, alongside Pakistan, Japan, Bangladesh, Singapore, Uzbekistan. Pool B consists of Korea, Malaysia, China, Oman, Thailand, Indonesia.

Indian men's hockey team(Hockey India)
hockey
Published on Sep 19, 2023 03:36 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Adaptability, taking care of minds key in hunt for Asiad hockey gold: Manpreet

The Indian men's hockey team have gold and Paris Olympic qualification as their primary goals in the upcoming 2023 Asian Games.

Manpreet was part of the squad that had to settle for a rather disappointing bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games(Hockey India)
hockey
Published on Sep 18, 2023 04:16 PM IST
ByRohit Mundayur

Mandeep Singh: The constant in India's ever-changing attack

From a youngster who loved scoring brilliant individual goals, the experienced striker has matured into a player who puts the team first

Mandeep Singh's adaptability, ability to articulate and willingness to learn makes him stand out.
hockey
Updated on Sep 13, 2023 08:26 AM IST
BySandip Sikdar, New Delhi

India face Thailand in Women’s Asian Champions Trophy opener

The hosts are the highest ranked side in the six-nation tournament that will be played in Ranchi from October 27

India goalkeeper Savita Punia(Hockey India)
hockey
Published on Sep 12, 2023 07:53 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Pakistan loses Paris Olympics hockey qualifying event

In July, the FIH had announced that China, Pakistan and Spain had been chosen as the hosts of the hockey Olympic qualifiers

Image used for representational purpose(Getty Images)
hockey
Published on Sep 12, 2023 06:16 PM IST
BySandip Sikdar, New Delhi

India beat Malaysia 10-4 to set up final vs Pakistan in men's Hockey 5s Asia Cup

Pakistan reached the final after defeating Oman 7-3 in the first semi-final.

Image used for representational purpose(Getty Images)
hockey
Published on Sep 02, 2023 06:01 PM IST
PTI |

Akashdeep misses out on Asian Games, Lalit gets in

Akashdeep was not selected in the 18-member outfit despite being India’s second highest scorer in during Asian Champions Trophy

India's Akashdeep Singh celebrates after scoring a goal during the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 final (PTI)
hockey
Published on Aug 31, 2023 05:43 PM IST
BySandip Sikdar, New Delhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out