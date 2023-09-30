India vs Pakistan Asian Games, hockey match Live: Arch-rivals in battle for top spot in Pool A

India vs Pakistan Hockey, Asian Games 2023 Match Live Updates: Fresh from a win over Japan in the Asian Games 2023, the Indian men's team is all set to resume their epic rivalry with Pakistan in Hangzhou at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium on Saturday. Led by superstar Harmanpreet Singh, Team India will battle with traditional rivals Pakistan for Pool A supremacy in the Hangzhou Games. The Men In Blue have already managed to overtake Pakistan in the Pool A standings following their win over Japan. Indian players after scoring a goal against at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou(PTI)

Young striker Abhishek scored a brilliant brace to help India upstage defending champions Japan at the Asian Games. Goals from Abhishek (13th, 48th minutes), Mandeep Singh (24th) and Amit Rohidas (34th) powered India to a 4-2 win over the reigning Asian Games champions in Hangzhou. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan have registered three wins in three matches but Harmanpreet and Co. are ahead of the Green Army on goal difference.