India vs Pakistan Asian Games, hockey match Live: Arch-rivals in battle for top spot in Pool A
India vs Pakistan Hockey, Asian Games 2023 Match Live Updates: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to cross swords at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium.
India vs Pakistan Hockey, Asian Games 2023 Match Live Updates: Fresh from a win over Japan in the Asian Games 2023, the Indian men's team is all set to resume their epic rivalry with Pakistan in Hangzhou at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium on Saturday. Led by superstar Harmanpreet Singh, Team India will battle with traditional rivals Pakistan for Pool A supremacy in the Hangzhou Games. The Men In Blue have already managed to overtake Pakistan in the Pool A standings following their win over Japan.
Young striker Abhishek scored a brilliant brace to help India upstage defending champions Japan at the Asian Games. Goals from Abhishek (13th, 48th minutes), Mandeep Singh (24th) and Amit Rohidas (34th) powered India to a 4-2 win over the reigning Asian Games champions in Hangzhou. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan have registered three wins in three matches but Harmanpreet and Co. are ahead of the Green Army on goal difference.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sep 30, 2023 05:28 PM IST
India vs Pakistan hockey match, Asian Games 2023 Live: All you need to know!
All hockey matches of the Asian Games 2023 can be streamed live on Sony LIV. The Asian Games hockey matches also have a live broadcast in India on Sony Sports network TV channels. India's Pool A match against Pakistan in the men's tournament of the Asian Games will be underway at 6:15 PM IST.
- Sep 30, 2023 05:21 PM IST
IND vs PAK hockey match, Asian Games Live score: Relive India's last meeting with Pakistan
- Sep 30, 2023 05:13 PM IST
IND vs PAK hockey match, Asian Games Live score: A quick look at epic rivalry
Pakistan have an edge over India when it comes to men's hockey. India hammered Pakistan 4-0 when both teams last met each other. Overall, there have been 179 India-Pakistan matches out of which the Men In Blue have emerged triumphant on 65 occasions. However, Pakistan have defeated India 82 times in 179 games. A total 32 matches between the arch-rivals have ended in a stalemate.
- Sep 30, 2023 05:06 PM IST
India vs Pakistan hockey match, Asian Games, Live score: 'Here for a bigger goal': Craig Fulton's no-nonsense remark on Indo-Pak showdown
India's head coach Craig Fulton has already downplayed the hype of the India versus Pakistan showdown at the Asian Games. “We are in a tournament, not a series against Pakistan. We are here for a bigger goal, that’s just one of the seven games that we want to play and do well in,” Fulton said before India's Pool A match against the Green Army.
- Sep 30, 2023 04:51 PM IST
India vs Pakistan hockey match, Asian Games 2023, Live score: What happened when India last played Pakistan
India thrashed Pakistan 4-0 to take the top spot in the league standings of the Asian Champions Trophy when both teams last met each other. India recorded 13 points and the Men In Blue also knocked Pakistan out of the six-team tournament at the time. Indian skipper Harmanpreet (15th, 23rd) scored a brace while Jugraj (36th) and Akashdeep (55th) netted one goal in India's previous meeting with Pakistan.
- Sep 30, 2023 04:42 PM IST
India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2023, Live score and updates: India thrash Malaysia 6-0 in women's hockey
On the eve of the men's hockey team's match against Pakistan at the Asian Games, India's women's side hammered Malaysia 6-0 to register their second consecutive win at the Hangzhou Games. The Women In Blue smashed four goals in the first quarter of the Pool A match. India will next play Korea in their next pool match on Sunday.
- Sep 30, 2023 04:34 PM IST
India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2023, Live updates: India outclassed Pakistan to win gold today
Before the mouthwatering clash between India and Pakistan at the Asian Games 2023, India's top-ranked side sealed a gold medal by defeating their bitter rivals in the men's team squash event. India's Abhay Singh defeated Noor Zaman 3-2 in a thrilling decider. India saved medal points to beat Pakistan in the squash event at the Asian Games.
- Sep 30, 2023 04:28 PM IST
India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2023 hockey match Live: India and Pakistan resume epic rivalry
Each team competing at the 19th edition of the Asian Games is playing five matches in their respective groups. The top two teams from each group will headline the semi-finals of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou.
- Sep 30, 2023 04:17 PM IST
Hello and welcome!
It doesn't get bigger than this in men's hockey as arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set for another Asian Games classic. Placed third in the FIH men's world rankings, Team India is only ahead of Pakistan on goal difference.