Lack of games has hurt Indian women’s hockey team: Paul van Ass

Paul van Ass wants to slow down. Having travelled the world, directing the team from the dugout and explaining strategy to players for decades, the Dutch coach wants to take a backseat from international hockey, especially after achieving the biggest prize there is in the game. Paul van Ass (HT)

The 64-year-old guided the Dutch women’s team to the Paris Olympics gold, which also marked the first time both teams from the same country won the hockey gold. He also coached Netherlands men’s team to silver at the 2012 London Olympics.

But it is difficult to keep van Ass away from India. The India men’s chief coach in 2015 has been a regular visitor to the country, travelling here for professional reasons as well as to experience Indian culture. He has toured multiple cities with his family, including his son Seve who was part of the gold-winning team in Paris.

This time around, van Ass has returned as chief coach of UP Rudras in the revamped Hockey India League (HIL) that will be held after eight years, from December 28 to February 1.

“My business (investment company) is still running. It comes up No.1. I need to spend time there. I’m also not young anymore. I was called by two national teams last month, but I quit and said no to them,” van Ass, who is at the HIL players auction, told Hindustan Times.

“This kind of a league is overseeable and good fun. But to coach another national team? I could’ve coached the (Dutch) women till LA 2028. But I thought no, I did my share and now I need my time.”

As coach of the Dutch women’s team, he was also keenly following the Indian women who failed to qualify for the Olympics after making the cut for both 2016 Rio and 2021 Tokyo.

“That was a bit unfortunate,” said van Ass. “The big problem for a country like India is that you lack good quality games. In the Netherlands, we play maybe 50 games in a season, here you’re limited to 15. By the time the tournament is on and you start getting the picture, often it is too late.”

The advantage European teams have – top quality teams, open borders, venues within two hours of driving distance – Asian teams don’t have that geographical luxury. But van Ass feels this is where the relaunched HIL can come into play.

“You need some good test matches. If not, then HIL which has a better level of play, slightly below the international standard but good enough for a young player to understand that this is what she needs,” said the Dutch coach.

“It will help in the long run. It will add up to what the Indian women’s team has now because the players will get used to playing with top international players. They will see that players who they looked up to are also making mistakes... things like that. It will build their confidence.”

China shocked the hockey world when they ended with a silver medal at the Paris Olympics, almost edging out Netherlands from their dominant top spot. But van Ass said a comparison with China is unreasonable with the huge amounts of investment gone in over the years, bringing in the world’s best coaches which even the richest federations cannot match.

“That is where the HIL can come in. It is very good for Indian hockey. I know that the international hockey community is watching and players want to be a part of it. The structure – maximum of eight overseas players, the rest Indian, four juniors – it is a very smart way of energising Indian hockey,” he said.

“Don’t forget your Hardiks and Harmanpreets all emerged from the HIL and now they are international stars and double Olympic medallists. I see it happening. HIL will give the Indian women the spotlight. It starts small but if they can come up and grow, it is a good way to give hockey here international standard.”