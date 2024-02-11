Walman scores on overtime penalty shot as the Red Wings beat the Canucks 4-3

DETROIT (AP) — Jake Walman converted a penalty shot 23 seconds into overtime, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday. HT Image

Walman was awarded the penalty shot after Quinn Hughes slashed him on a breakaway. He became the fourth defenseman in NHL history to score on an overtime penalty shot, joining Ben Hutton, Andy Greene and Frantisek Kaberle.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Lucas Raymond, Daniel Sprong and Michael Rasmussen also scored for Detroit, which trailed 3-1 after two periods. Patrick Kane recorded an assist in his 1,200th career game, and Alex Lyon stopped 28 shots.

Filip Hronek and Elias Pettersson each had a goal and two assists for the Canucks. Nils Hoglander also scored, and Casey DeSmith made 24 stops.

Canucks defenseman Nikita Zadorov was assessed a match penalty and game misconduct during the second period for striking Raymond in the head.

CAPITALS 3, BRUINS 0

BOSTON (AP) — T.J. Oshie scored his 299th career goal, Charlie Lindgren stopped 18 shots and Washington snapped a six-game losing streak.

Alex Ovechkin scored his 57th career empty-net goal with 27 seconds remaining, passing Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history.

Dylan Strome also scored for the Capitals, who won for the first time since beating St. Louis 5-2 on Jan. 18. It was Lindgren's third shutout of the season.

Jeremy Swayman stopped 25 shots for the Bruins, who lost for the third time in their last four home games.

BLUES 3, SABRES 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Joel Hofer stopped 33 shots, Jake Neighours scored twice and St. Louis got the win on the road.

Jordan Kyrou also scored for St. Louis in its first game since a 1-0 loss to Columbus on Jan. 30.

Kyle Okposo was credited with Buffalo’s lone goal after he was the last Sabres player to touch the puck before Blues defenseman Matthew Kessel banked his clearing attempt off the skate of teammate Oskar Sundqvist and into the net.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 23 shots and dropped to 6-5 in his past 11 starts despite allowing 19 goals over that span.

STARS 3, CANADIENS 2

MONTREAL (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored twice and Matt Duchene had two assists, lifting the Stars to the win.

Thomas Harley also scored as Dallas improved to 8-2-1 in its last 11 games. Mason Marchment added two assists, and Jake Oettinger made 18 saves.

Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist for Montreal, which had won two of three. Juraj Slafkovsky also scored, Mike Matheson had two assists and Cole Caufield extended his point streak to a career-high 11 games.

Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault stopped 35 shots in his second straight start.

FLAMES 5, ISLANDERS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — MacKenzie Weegar recorded his first career hat trick, and Calgary extended its season-high win streak to four games.

Jonathan Huberdeau and Blake Coleman also scored for the Flames. Jacob Markstrom finished with 35 saves and an assist in the third game of a four-game road trip.

Semyon Varlamov made 19 saves in his 600th NHL game, but the Islanders' two-game winning streak was snapped. Brock Nelson and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for New York.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl