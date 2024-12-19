Menu Explore
Just-retired Ashwin returns to Chennai

PTI |
Dec 19, 2024 10:31 AM IST

Just-retired Ashwin returns to Chennai

Chennai, A day after announcing his retirement from international cricket midway into the Test series against Australia, India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin made a quiet early-morning return to the country here on Thursday.

HT Image
HT Image

Ashiwn could be seen was escorted out of the Chennai International Airport by local officials as fans took photographs before he left with his family without talking to the waiting media.

Ashwin on Wednesday announced retirement with immediate effect in the middle of the five-match Test series that is locked 1-1 after three games. He will continue to play club cricket, including the IPL, where he will return to play for Chennai Super Kings next year.

He signed off as the second-highest wicket-taker for India in Tests with 537 scalps in 106 games, placing him only behind the great Anil Kumble in the overall statistics.

"I do feel there is bit of punch left in me as a cricketer but I would like to showcase that in club level cricket," Ashwin said in a brief statement during a joint press conference with skipper Rohit Sharma in Brisbane at the end of the drawn third Test there.

Before boarding an evening flight for Chennai, Ashwin also addressed his teammates, assuring them of being there for them as and when they need.

"The cricketer in me, the Indian cricketer, international cricketer might have come to an end, but the cricket nut in me will never come to an end," he told the dressing room in a farewell address shared by the BCCI on social media.

In the limited-overs format, being part of the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy-winning teams would count among the major highlights of his 14-year career.

Ashwin played 116 ODIs for India, claiming 156 wickets, while his 65 T20 International outings yielded 72 scalps. His career began in 2010 in the one-day format before he made his Test debut a year later.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes
