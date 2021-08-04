India Vs Argentina Highlights, Tokyo 2020 Olympics: India lose 1-2 in semifinal, to play Great Britain for bronze medal
India Vs Argentina Highlights, Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Despite Gurjit Kaur opening the scoring, it was Argentina captain Maria Noel Barrionuevo's brace that denied India a shot at history as the side lost the Women's Hockey Semifinal 1-2 at the Oi Hockey Stadium in Japan. Next, India will take on 2016 Olympic champions Great Britain in the bronze medal match on August 6. Right after that, Argentina will play the Netherlands in the gold medal match.
Follow all the updates here:
-
AUG 04, 2021 05:27 PM IST
That's all!
That's all we have for you today. Thank you so much for joining me on this coverage. It's a tough pill to digest but we move on and hope that India now return home with two hockey bronze medals. We will be back tomorrow morning with Day 13 of the Olympics. See you there? See you there! Until then, it's goodnight. CIAO!
-
AUG 04, 2021 05:19 PM IST
What's next for India?
India will take on 2016 Olympic champions Great Britain in the bronze medal match on August 6.
Right after that, Argentina will play the Netherlands in the gold medal match.
-
AUG 04, 2021 05:15 PM IST
The date with history wasn't meant to be this time
As they say, what's meant for you will find its way to you sooner or later. And what's not, will simply not make its way to you. The Rani Rampal-led side had a shot history, had a chance to become the first women's team from the country to make the Olympic final but they were denied by the mighty Argentinians. Their captain Maria Noel Barrionuevo led from the front with a match-winning brace and side did what they do best; that is play compact, positional hockey. They bossed the mid-field and apart from a lukewarm start in the first half, they ruled the roost throughout
-
AUG 04, 2021 05:05 PM IST
FULL-TIME| ARGENTINA BEAT INDIA 2-1
This is it! India go down 1-2
-
AUG 04, 2021 05:03 PM IST
NO PC FOR INDIA
No PC for India and this should be it for India! 17 seconds to go!
-
AUG 04, 2021 05:02 PM IST
1 minute to go- PC REFERRAL BY INDIA
India still can't build an attack. They get a free-hit but 30 seconds remain AND SUCCI SAVES IN THE FINAL 20 SECONDS. INDIA ASK FOR A PC! THIS IS GOING RIGHT DOWN TO THE WIRE. India asking for a danger ball off the pads of Succi. The ball was hit flat into the circle and Navneet had deflected the ball
-
AUG 04, 2021 05:00 PM IST
Anything will do now for India
An attack, a PC, a penalty stroke...India need a huge stroke of luck in the final 90 seconds
-
AUG 04, 2021 04:59 PM IST
3 minutes to go
India need to build an attack quickly.
-
AUG 04, 2021 04:57 PM IST
55' SAVITA SAVES |IND 1-2 ARG
Trinchinetti crossing from the right side and Savita charges off her line to intercept and thwart the Argentinian attack
-
AUG 04, 2021 04:57 PM IST
5 MINUTES TO GO |IND 1-2 ARG
The last 5 minutes of this pulsating semifinal. Now or never for India
-
AUG 04, 2021 04:53 PM IST
51' PC FOR INDIA AND DENIED |IND 1-2 ARG
India, after attacking from the right, advance down the left and the pressure built over the last 5-6 minutes has resulted in the PC.
WHAT A SAVE! GURJIT KAUR ABSOLUTE BELTERS THE BALL INTO THE BOTTOM RIGHT CORNER BUT ARGENTINA GOALIE SUCCI DIVES ON TIME TO DENY INDIA THE EQUALISER
-
AUG 04, 2021 04:52 PM IST
50' WHAT A SAVE! INDIA COME CLOSE
WHAT A SAVE! Monika and Navneet combine well down the left before the ball falls to Lalremsiami. Her shot from a tight angle inside the circle and near the left backline is saved just in time by Maria Belen Succi
-
AUG 04, 2021 04:50 PM IST
48' FREE-HIT |IND 1-2 ARG
Better from India. After holding possession in the centre, they look to attack down the inner right flank with a long ball but there is no Indian body to collect the pass. India need to push in with a higher number and try and penetrate the wall
-
AUG 04, 2021 04:48 PM IST
Q4 begins | IND 1-2 ARG
Rani Rampal wins a free-hit right outside the circle on the right and then wins one more near the backline. Salima Tete looked to play the ball into the circle but the ball is cleared
-
AUG 04, 2021 04:46 PM IST
END OF Q3!
Well, Argentina have persisted, have been relentless, and hence are reaping the benefit of it. But there's no denying that India are giving a great fight. They have showed some signs of improvement while attacking. Can they convert it into a goal?
-
AUG 04, 2021 04:44 PM IST
45' IND 1-2 ARG
Salima Tete's good stickwork on the left flank left the Argentinians in a spot of bother for a moment but she loses hold of the ball and a free-hit to Argentina
-
AUG 04, 2021 04:41 PM IST
3 minutes to go in this quarter
India are pressing hard now, showing a sense of urgency down the right but the Argentinians have down well to rotate the ball and steer it clear of danger
-
AUG 04, 2021 04:38 PM IST
40' GREEN CARD FOR NEHA | IND 1-2 ARG
Neha gets a green card and she is out for a minimum of two minutes. India down to 10 players for now. She is back in the 42nd minute
-
AUG 04, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Pressure...pressure...pressure...GOAL
That's what Argentina have done since the start of Q2. From bossing the midfield to using the flanks well, especially the left, the South American team have left no stone unturned in earning and deserving that lead.
-
AUG 04, 2021 04:31 PM IST
36' PC FOR ARGENTINA AND THEY LEAD 2-1
Deep Ekka Grace commits a foot hold inside the circle after the ball was played in from the right. AND THAT IS STELLAR WORK DONE BY FIRST-RUSHER SALIMA TETE! But it's another PC for Argentina
AND THEY SCORE THIS TIME!!! The referee ask for a referral! It's all happening at the moment.
Here's what happened! Maria Noel Barrionuevo's drag-flick deflected into the goal after the ball hit the knee of Indian defender Sushila Chanu. The question is whether the shot was dangerous and....it wasn't. Argentina lead
-
AUG 04, 2021 04:27 PM IST
33' PC FOR ARGENTINA?
Argentina have referred and they believe they should have a PC. Once again, like all of 2nd quarter, Albertarrio squares the ball from the left flank with a tomahawk and the ball hits Deep Grace Ekka's above the knee pad. UNSUCCESSFUL REVIEW! The video referee says there was no clear reason to change the on-field umpire's decision
-
AUG 04, 2021 04:25 PM IST
31' NOTHING DOING | IND 1-1 ARG
India looked to build an attack from the right. An incoming Rani Rampal was played to by Gurjit Kaur but the Indian skipper fails to keep the ball inside the pitch. By her high standards, Rampal is having a quiet game so far
-
AUG 04, 2021 04:21 PM IST
Q3 and second half begins!| IND 1-1 ARG
Right, then! We are back with the second half! Q1 belonged to India but Q2 was all Argentina. Who will score first in the second half? Push back by the Argentinians. A long scoop from the back by Albertarrio and India win the free-hit.
-
AUG 04, 2021 04:17 PM IST
HALF-TIME | IND 1-1 ARG
An exhausting first half comes to an end with the two teams tied 1-1. Gurjit Kaur scored the opener in Q1 and Argentina equalised through captain in Q2. What an intense half of hockey. India had a strong start but the way Argentina responded in the second quarter, with sheer relentless, it could bring bad news for India. However, the Indian defenders have thwarted every move so far and have done well to keep the scoreline at 1-1.
-
AUG 04, 2021 04:13 PM IST
30' CHANCE FOR INDIA | IND 1-1 ARG
Neha attacks down the centre and then comes up against a wall of Argentinian bodies. She looks to play to Gurjit, who fails to carry the play on! This should be the last attack of this half
-
AUG 04, 2021 04:12 PM IST
29' SALIMA TETE! GREAT DEFENDING! | IND 1-1 ARG
Consistent attacks from the left flanks and once again, India is caught off-guard. Agustina looks to score from the centre of the circle with a tomahawk but Salima does well to dispossess her
-
AUG 04, 2021 04:11 PM IST
27' PC FOR ARGENTINA- INDIA SURVIVE | IND 1-1 ARG
Sushila and Salima Tete double-teamed right next to the left byline but Agustina Albertarrio still managed to win a foot foul. However, India defend well and the scoreline is unchanged
-
AUG 04, 2021 04:06 PM IST
27' NO PC FOR INDIA THIS TIME | IND 1-1 ARG
The referee awards a PC to India as Alonso still had the mask on. Argentina have referred the call. Replay shows that Alonso was clearly defending even after the ball had gone outside the circle. Doesn't look too good for Argentina.
It all began with a botched-up PC by India and then India attacked from the right. The moment she tapped the ball, the referee blew the whistle.
REFERRAL SUCCESSFUL. NO PC FOR INDIA!
-
AUG 04, 2021 04:05 PM IST
27' Another PC for India
A lapse of concentration from captain Maria? She concedes another penalty corner. Can Gurjit make it 2-1 now?
STILL NO LEAD! A fumble from Gurjit
-
AUG 04, 2021 04:04 PM IST
26' PC FOR INDIA
THE SECOND ONE FOR INDIA. On the top of the D, Salima Tete pushes the ball onto the foot of Trinchinetti. Can Gurjit make it 2-1?
NOT AS OF NOW! A GREAT SAVE FROM KEEPER
-
AUG 04, 2021 04:03 PM IST
IND 1-1 ARG
Trinchinetti finds the back of the net but from outside the circle, so free-hit for India.
-
AUG 04, 2021 04:01 PM IST
22' CHANCE FOR ARGENTINA | IND 1-1 ARG
Julieta Jankunas, who has been dangerous in the left flank for a while now, cuts into the circle after surpassing two defenders. This forces Savita to charge off her line and just as Julieta looks to tap the ball right, she slips and concedes the foul.
-
AUG 04, 2021 03:59 PM IST
22' CHANCE FOR INDIA | IND 1-1 ARG
Lalremsiami and fails to trap well enough. India do well to switch flanks and Vandana picks out Lalremsiami with an inch-perfect pass from the midfield but the former scuffs the chance.
-
AUG 04, 2021 03:56 PM IST
18' GOOOALL! ARGENTINA EQUALISE
Maria Noel Barrionuevo, the Argentinian captain, scores a scintillating goal. An inch-perfect penalty corner that rifles past Savita's left and into the back of the net
-
AUG 04, 2021 03:55 PM IST
18' ANOTHER PC FOR ARGENTINA
Once again, Agustina Albertarrio attacks from the left. She has a crack at goal but Savita saves. However, the rebound clips the foot of an Indian defender.
-
AUG 04, 2021 03:54 PM IST
17' THAT IS THE CLASS OF AGUSTINA- PC for ARG
Wow! Talk about experience and class. Agustina zips down the left flank on a solo run and wins a penalty corner for Argentina by drawing a foot foul near the left backline.
NOTHING COMES OFF IT! Argentina try some variation and eventually, the whistle is blown as they are penalised for dangerous play
-
AUG 04, 2021 03:51 PM IST
Q2 BEGINS | IND 1-0 ARG
Both teams unchanged as the second set of 15 minutes begin
-
AUG 04, 2021 03:48 PM IST
Q1 ENDS| IND 1-0 ARG
The first 15 minutes are already over? That felt more like 5 minutes, if I have to be honest. Well, that's just how the good the quality of the game has been so far. Excellent circle penetrations from both teams and Argentina have showed their class in the mid-field with their turn-overs.
-
AUG 04, 2021 03:48 PM IST
15' CLASH OF HEADS | IND 1-0 ARG
A clash of heads between Gorzelay and India's Navneet in the right flank. Both players have gone off with just 30 seconds to go as there is a cut on Navneet's face. Hope they are fine and should be back soon!
-
AUG 04, 2021 03:46 PM IST
12' SUSHILA CHANU CLEARS | IND 1-0 ARG
Argentina's Maria Trinchinetti darts along the inner right-wing and takes the ball close to the circle. She then slips a quick pass to Delfina Marino, who looks to get a foot foul off Sushila Chanu inside the circle near the backline. But the Indian outsmarts Delfina as she comfortably makes the clearance.
-
AUG 04, 2021 03:41 PM IST
8' PC FOR ARGENTINA | IND 1-0 ARG
Rocio M Sanchez, attacking down the left, penetrates into the circle and is then brought down by Indian skipper Rani Rampal. Agustina Gorzelany drag-flicks at goal but the ball is deflected away from goal. Free-hit for Argentina but nothing comes off it
-
AUG 04, 2021 03:40 PM IST
7' Great defence | IND 1-0 ARG
THAT WAS PERILOUS BUT WELL DONE! Monika commits a foot foul just outside the circle on the left and the free-hit was taken quickly. The attack was then through the centre but the Indian defenders do well.
-
AUG 04, 2021 03:38 PM IST
6' Salima and Vandana but cleared | IND 1-0 ARG
Great stick work from Vandana down the left flank and she manages to squeeze a pass through a forest of bodies to Salima Tete but the later is soon dispossessed
-
AUG 04, 2021 03:36 PM IST
How good was that!
The injection was perfect, so was the and the finish? EVEN BETTER! Gurjit Kaur has given India the much-needed lead and it is important that India do not go on the defense and get in the negative mindset. Meanwhile, Gurjit riding high on the confidence from the Australia game
-
AUG 04, 2021 03:33 PM IST
2' PC FOR INDIA AND GOOALLLLLL| IND 1-0 ARG
Vandana's dribble finds the foot of an Argentinian defender. Gurjit Kaur to drag flick.
GOOOOOALLLLLLL!!! INDIA HAVE SCORES IN THE SECOND MINUTE. Flicks the ball to the left corner of the ARG goalkeeper
-
AUG 04, 2021 03:31 PM IST
1' Early attack from India
India attack down the right side first up but the ball goes out of the backline. Argentina with possession
-
AUG 04, 2021 03:28 PM IST
Q1 BEGINS!
WE ARE FINALLY UNDERWAY! World No.7 India vs World No.2 Argentina.
-
AUG 04, 2021 03:25 PM IST
The players are out- national anthems time
Both the teams have walked out. Argentina in all black, while India are in all white.
Time for the national anthems.
-
AUG 04, 2021 03:24 PM IST
Who will the winner of this match play in the final?
The Netherlands have made it to the final by beating Great Britain 5-1
-
AUG 04, 2021 03:17 PM IST
India Vs Argentina Top scorers at Tokyo
India: Vandana Katariya (3 goals)
Argentina: Agustina Gorzelany (3 goals)
-
AUG 04, 2021 03:14 PM IST
India's Tour of Argentina 2021
India played seven games on the tour, three of them were between the senior teams.
India lost 2 and drew one. On the entire tour, India did not win a single game
-
AUG 04, 2021 03:08 PM IST
Road to the semi-final- ARGENTINA
vs New Zealand: Lost 0-3
vs Spain: Won 3-0
vs China: Won 3-2
vs Japan: Won 2-1
Australia: Lost 0-2
Quarterfinals vs Germany: Won 3-0
-
AUG 04, 2021 03:06 PM IST
Less than 30 minutes to go
3:30 PM is the start. DO not go anywhere. This is going to be big!
-
AUG 04, 2021 03:04 PM IST
Road to the semi-final- INDIA
vs Netherlands: Lost 1-5
vs Germany: Lost 0-2
vs Great Britain: Lost 1-4
vs Ireland: Won 1-0
vs South Africa: Won 4-3
Quarterfinals vs Australia: Won 1-0
-
AUG 04, 2021 02:53 PM IST
The Line-ups have been announced
INDIA XI:Savita Punia (GK), Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Udita, Neha Goyal, Monika Malik, Rani Rampal (C), Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Navjot Kaur, Nisha.
Coach- Sjoerd Marijne.
ARGENTINA XI: Belen Succi, Sofia Toccalino, Agustina Gorzelany, Valentina Raposo, Agostina Alonso, Agustina Albertarrio, Maria Jose Granatto, Delfina Merino, Rocio Sanchez Moccia, Victoria Sauze, Victoria Granatto
Coach - Carlos Retegui
-
AUG 04, 2021 02:47 PM IST
India Vs Argentina Head-to-Head at the Olympics
India trails Argentina 0-1 in the Olympics Head-to-Head count, having lost their first encounter 0-5.
-
AUG 04, 2021 02:46 PM IST
How many more of these today?
-
AUG 04, 2021 02:36 PM IST
Can India script history?
India women's hockey team have a chance to reach a stage no other women's hockey team from the country has reach: The Olympic semifinal. They have already become the first team to reach semi-final and now, they have a shot at going a step further. Whoever wins today, will take on the Netherlands in the final.
-
AUG 03, 2021 12:21 PM IST
India Vs Argentina, Tokyo 2020 - Live!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on India vs Argentina women's hockey semifinal match at the Tokyo Olympics. The stage is set for India to script history on Wednesday. Will this be the 'Chak de' moment India hockey fans have waited for so many years?
Get our daily newsletter
India go down 1-2 in semis to Argentina; will fight for bronze in women's hockey
- Tokyo Olympics: Indian women will fight for the bronze medal, just like the men's team. Rani Rampal's team will take on 2016 Rio Olympics gold medallists Great Britain in the bronze medal match, as the GBR team had lost the first semi-final to Netherlands.
India Vs Argentina SF H/L, Tokyo 2020: India lose 1-2, to play GBR for bronze
Olympics: From Rio teen to Tokyo, Aditi Ashok puts women's golf on map in India
- Five years later, the world number 200 is near the top of another star-studded leaderboard at the Tokyo Games, tied second with world number one Nelly Korda after Wednesday's first round.
Tokyo 2020: Horror plunge made me stronger: Record-breaking Olympian Brown, 13
- Sky Brown, just 11 at the time, suffered skull fractures and a broken wrist and hand in June 2020 when she took off for an air and plunged into the gap between two half-pipes, landing on her head.