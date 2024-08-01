India vs Belgium Live Score, Men's Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet and Co face litmus test against the Red Lions

India vs Belgium Live Score, Men's Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: The Indian hockey team will face a litmus test against Belgium in their Paris Olympics Pool B match on Thursday. India have started off their campaign with decent performances thus far, with two wins and a draw, but their biggest test awaits as world number 1 Belgium won't give them any scope of mistakes. Harmanpreet Singh and Co. have played with positive intent, but the over-reliance on their skipper in front of goals is a sign of worry....Read More

Harmanpreet has led his team from the front and netted four goals in three matches, two from penalty strokes and the same from penalty corners. However, they looked a little inefficient in front of goals from open play in the last two matches. The conversion rate from penalty corners has also been a bit of concern for the Men in Blue.

With two wins and a draw in three matches, India will enter the Belgium tie with boosted morale but Belgium have always caused problems for them in the past.

In the last five encounters between the two sides, Belgium emerged victorious on three occasions, while India won just one and one ended in a draw.

Belgium started their campaign with back-to-back wins over Ireland, New Zealand, and Australia. They will now pose a tough challenge for the Indian team. They produced a dominant performance against Australia to beat them 6-2 on Tuesday.

India and Belgium have already qualified for the knockout stages after the conclusion of Argentina's triumph over New Zealand and Belgium's hammering on Australia in Pool B in the ongoing Paris Olympics.

India's men's hockey team took a major step towards adding a medal to the nation's tally by registering a comprehensive 2-0 win over Ireland.

India are in the second spot with seven points in three matches. Belgium's flawless run in the Paris Olympics helped them move to the top spot with nine points in three matches.

India kicked off their campaign with a 3-2 nail-biting thriller win over New Zealand. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur rescued a point with a late goal in their second game against Argentina.

Against Ireland, India began the match on a dominant note, applying a well-structured attack that put immediate pressure on Ireland.

The Indian mid-field, led by veteran and four-time Olympian Manpreet Singh and vice-captain Hardik Singh, also brought their A game to the table, creating several chances for the forward-line.

The likes of Mandeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Gurjant Singh and Sukhjeet Singh sparkled upfront by keeping the pressure on the opposition defence. However, they need to be more efficient in front of goals from the open play to