Confusion over race walkers’ Paris Olympics selection process

Panchkula: Only one of the four 20km race walkers who have cracked the qualification standard for Paris Olympics competed at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships here, adding to the confusion over the selection process.

Akshdeep Singh, Ram Baboo, Vikash Singh and Paramjeet Singh have met the Paris entry standard of 1:20:10 and are vying for three spots. A maximum of three individual quota places are allotted to a country. In fact, three more race walkers achieved the qualifying standard at the Indian Open Race Walking Competition in Chandigarh in January but World Athletics scrapped the results of the tournament due to faulty readings.

Priyanka Goswami and Akshdeep have also secured a Paris quota in race walk mixed relay event (35km), a new addition to the Olympics.

Initially, race walk was not part of Inter-State competition but was added to the schedule a month ago. However, foreign coach Tatiana Sibileva had raised concerns about the hot and humid conditions impacting the timings of the walkers.

“There has been confusion as far as selection of race walkers is concerned,” said a coach aware of development. “A month ago race walk was included in inter-state as a selection trial, but some walkers were given permission to complete in Slovakia. There were others who had applied but didn’t get a visa. The walkers are confused with the whole process. It breaks the rhythm of training when you have to keep changing your schedule,” the coach said.

An athletics federation official, however, said the selection process was clear. “We will just go by the world rankings (Road to Paris). One of them will have to prove his fitness and then we will check the rankings to pick the team,” he said.

As things stand, Asian Games medallist Ram Baboo and Servin Sebastian -- he was one of the walkers whose result was annulled in the Chandigarh event -- will participate in Slovakia on Sunday. Baboo, who didn’t compete for a month due to a hamstring injury, has been asked to prove his fitness there. In fact, Baboo is the only walker to qualify this year, the other three having made the mark in February-March last year. Baboo clocked a personal time of 1:20:00 at the Dudinska 50 Meet in Slovakia, winning a bronze in the gold-level event.

Sebastian will have another chance to qualify on Sunday though it will be difficult as the event is happening on track. Sebastian has been impressive this season in terms of fitness. He was well on way to making the Paris cut in a meet in Slovakia in May, only to receive a penalty point with two kms to go that saw him finish with a timing of 1:22.20.

The only Paris-qualified walker to compete here on Saturday was Vikash Singh, who clocked 1:27:21 and finished third. The humid conditions made it difficult for walkers and four of the 17 participants did not finish. Sanjay Singh won gold with a timing of 1:26:13. Baboo and Servin had also entered the event before they decided to compete in Slovakia.