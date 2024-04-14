Eight-try England thrash Scotland in Women's Six Nations

Reigning champions England ran in eight tries as they hammered Scotland 46-0 in a Women's Six Nations international in Edinburgh on Saturday HT Image

The Red Roses, who've now won all their opening three games, have become the dominant force in the Women's Six Nations after turning professional much earlier than their European rivals.

They have won the competition for five successive years, with only a change in format in a Covid-hit 2021 preventing them completing a Grand Slam on each occasion.

Saturday's result extended their winning streak to 27 straight Six Nations matches and followed equally thumping victories over Italy and Wales .

Amy Cokayne, who was later sent off, opened the scoring in the sixth minute and the one way traffic continued with the visitors managing further tries from Abby Dow and Ellie Kildunne to lead 17-0 at half-time.

The floodgates opened after the break as Sadia Kabeya, Jess Breach and Kildunne again crossed Scotland's line before squad captain Marlie Packer came off the bench to score England's eighth try.

The only downside for England was the sending off of Cokayne in the 54th minute, after the hooker received a second yellow card for a high tackle on Scotland counterpart Lana Skeldon.

"I feel today was a team performance, we got the space on the edge because of the girls working in the middle," player-of-the-match Kildunne told the BBC. "Hats off to the team.

"We speak about confidence and taking the handbrake off, and each game we try to do that a little more. Each game we unlock a new strength or strategy and now we build for the big ones at the end."

Defeat left Scotland fifth, with a win and two defeats from three games.

"England were outstanding," said Scotland coach Bryan Easson. "Once you give them ball on the front foot they will put you under pressure. We didn't really fire a shot and I'm disappointed with that."

He added: "Today was poor it wasn't us. We put in good performances against Wales and France but we let England off the hook."

