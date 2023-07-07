Enough evidence to proceed against Brij Bhushan: Court

Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was summoned on Friday by Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court for the alleged sexual harassment of several women wrestlers. The court said that there was enough evidence against Singh to proceed with the case. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal has asked Singh to appear on July 18. A charge sheet was filed on June 15 against the six-time MP under sections 354, 354D, 345A of the IPC for stalking and sexual harassment.(PTI)

“Perusal of the police report, statements of the victims recorded u/s 164 CrPC shows that the allegations are specific, suggesting offences under aforementioned provisions of Indian Penal Code,” the court said.

“Having heard the submissions and having carefully considered the police report, along with its annexed documents, including the statements of the victims recorded u/s 161 CrPC and statements recorded u/s 164 CrPC, the statements of other witnesses recorded u/s161 CrPC, the other oral and documentary evidence, etc., this Court takes cognizance for the offences committed,” said the court’s order.

This was after protracted protests by decorated wrestlers such as Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and Vinesh Phogat. For 38 days, they protested at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar demanding Singh’s arrest until the police detained them for violating law and order on May 28. The wrestlers suspended their protest after sports minister Anurag Thakur met and assured them that the charge sheet in the case would be filed by June 15.

Along with Singh, the court also summoned Vinod Tomar, the suspended assistant secretary of WFI. He was charged with Sections 109 (abetment of any offence, if the act abetted is committed in consequence, and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 354, 354A and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

POCSO complaint

Among the seven women wrestlers who accused Singh of sexual harassment, a minor had also filed a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. However, the Delhi Police asked the Patiala house court for it to be cancelled after the complainant withdrew her statement against Singh before a district magistrate. In a 552-page report, the police cited statements from the minor wrestler, her father, Singh, and other witnesses. A cancellation report is filed in cases when no corroborative evidence is found. The court will hear the matter next on August 4.