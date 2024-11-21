Menu Explore
IOA executive board opposes Usha’s fact-finding panels

ByAvishek Roy
Nov 21, 2024 10:42 PM IST

IOA president says complaints have been received regarding functioning and election process of Bihar, Telangana and Rajasthan state units; EC member Rajlaxmi Singh Deo says board unaware of such issues

New Delhi: Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha’s appointment of ‘fact-finding commission’ on complaints regarding the “functioning and election process” of three State Olympic Associations (SOA) has been opposed by the IOA executive committee.

Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha and the IOA executive council have been in a long standoff over administrative issues. (PTI)
Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha and the IOA executive council have been in a long standoff over administrative issues. (PTI)

Usha has appointed single member fact-finding commissioners for the state associations of Telangana, Bihar and Rajasthan. In an office order dated Nov 13, a copy of which is with the HT, Usha said over the past few months IOA has “received numerous representations and complaints regarding the functioning and election process of certain State Olympic Associations (SOA)…. With the aim of ascertaining the veracity of the issues raised, a comprehensive review is deemed necessary,” she said, marking copy to EC members.

Boxing Federation of India secretary general Hemanta Kumar Kalita has been appointed fact-finding commissioner of Bihar, while Rakesh Kumar Gupta, secretary general Delhi state SOA, has been handed the responsibility of Rajasthan. To investigate complaints regarding Telangana, VA Shiyad, secretary general of Andaman and Nicobar SOA has been made the fact-finding commissioner.

IOA vice-president Rajlaxmi Singh Deo on Thursday wrote to Usha, saying the executive board members are “not privy to the alleged complaints,” and none of the points have been in the “agenda for discussion” in any of the executive committee meetings.

Terming the “Office Order” issued by Usha as “unilateral, arbitrary, not enforceable and a violation of the provisions of the IOA Constitution,” Singh Deo called for it “to be withdrawn till a proper discussion takes place at an appropriate EC Meeting.”

Among other things, the commission will assess the SOAs adherence to its own constitution or byelaws, assess the process and procedures for conducting fair and transparent elections and gather insights on the governance challenges. They have been asked to submit their findings, observations and recommendations to the IOA president by December 10.

Usha and the IOA executive council (12 of the 15 members) have been in a long standoff over administrative issues. The IOA executive council meeting was last held on September 26, where the only agenda was ratification of CEO Raghuram Iyer’s appointment. The meeting turned out to be a stormy affair with the executive board not ratifying Iyer’s appointment.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
