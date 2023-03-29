March Madness 2023: Check out details about the Final Four

March Madness 2023 is nearing its conclusion with the final four set to lock horns with each other on Saturday, April 1. UConn, Florida Atlantic, San Diego State and Miami(FL) are the four teams that have qualified for the semi-final. Except UConn, the other three will be first-times as they vie to become champions. UConn, Florida Atlantic, San Diego State and Miami(FL) are the four teams that have qualified for the semi-final. (Twitter/@MarchMadnessMBB)

It's the first time since 2011 that there won't be any No. 1 seed at the Final Four. UConn are seeded No. 4, Florida Atlantic are No. 9, San Diego State are No.5 and Miami(FL) are also seeded No. 5.

In the first semi-final, Florida Atlantic will take on San Diego State. While in the second semi-final, UConn will lock horns with Miami(FL).

Here are the details about the Final Four of March Madness 2023

1. San Diego State's starting lineup:

Coach: Brian Dutcher

G: Darrion Trammell, Sr., 9.8 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 3.1 APG

G: Lamont Butler, Jr., 8.5 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 3.4 APG

G: Matt Bradley, Sr., 12.8 PPG, 3.8 RPG

F: Keshad Johnson, Sr., 7.7 PPG, 5.0 RPG

F: Nathan Mensah, Sr., 6.1 PPG, 5.9 RPG

San Diego State have recorded 31 wins and six losses this season. Matt Bradley and Darrion Trammell may prove to be their trump card in the upcoming match.

2. UConn's starting lineup:

Coach Dan Hurley

G: Jordan Hawkins, So., 16.3 PPG, 3.8 RBG

G: Andre Jackson, Jr., 6.8 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 4.7 APG

G: Tristen Newton, Sr., 9.9 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.7 APG

F: Adama Sanogo, Jr., 17.1 PPG, 7.5 RPG

F: Alex Karaban, Fr., 9.5 PPG, 4.4 RPG

All eyes will be on Adama Sanogo who has averaged 20 points and just a touch under 10 rebounds in the four games in the tournament.

3. Miami's starting lineup:

Coach Jim Larrañaga

G: Jordan Miller, Sr., 15.1 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 2.7 APG

G: Nijel Pack, So., 13.8 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 2.4 APG

G: Isaiah Wong, Jr., 16.3 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.3 APG

G: Wooga Poplar, So., 8.5 PPG, 3.2 RPG

F: Norchad Omier, So., 13.3 PPG, 10.1 RPG

Nijel Pack and Norchad Omier will be the most important players for Miami.

4. Florida Atlantic's starting lineup:

Coach: Dusty May

G: Johnell Davis, So., 13.9 PPG, 5.5 RPG

C: Vladislav Goldin, So., 10.3 PPG, 6.6 RPG

G: Alijah Martin, So., 13.1 PPG, 5.2 RPG

G: Nicholas Boyd, So., 8.9 PPG, 4.3 RPG

G: Bryan Greenlee, Jr., 7.4 PPG, 2.4 RPG

At 35-3, Florida Atlantic have the highest number of wins this season. Vladislav Goldin is one of their key players.