NCAA Tournament, March Madness 2023: Four bold predictions

The biggest national level basketball competition involving USA's colleges- NCAA Tournament is set to start on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. In the opening match of the first four, SEMO will lock horns with Texas A&M-CC. On the same day, Pittsburgh Panthers will take on Mississippi State Bulldogs.

As the March Madness is set to begin, the excitement has touched the sky with speculations on the rife. New York Post has made four bold predictions for the NCAA Tournament, some of which might come true as well.

ALSO READ| UFC President warns Merab Dvalishvili over his vow of not fighting Aljamain Sterling

Here are the predictions:

The Giant-Killers

It's possible that VCU will have a strong performance in the upcoming March Madness tournament, and their coach, Mike Rhoades, could become a popular choice for other coaching jobs if they do well. The last four coaches at VCU have moved on to bigger jobs after success there.

Rhoades has already had success at VCU, taking the team to three NCAA Tournaments and achieving three seasons with 20 or more wins. The team is currently on a hot streak, having won 11 of their last 12 games, with seven of those wins being by double digits. They are seeded 12th in the tournament and have a solid defense.

The team will face tough opponents like Saint Mary's and UConn, but they have the potential to pull off some upsets. They are predicted to beat those teams as well as the top-seeded and defending national champions, Kansas. However, they are expected to lose to No. 3 Gonzaga in the West Regional final.

Great run by No. 5 Duke

The East Regional has an exciting lineup of teams, including big names like Duke, Marquette, Memphis, and Kansas State. Memphis which is the No. 8 seed, pulls off a surprise victory over top-seeded Purdue in the second round, thanks in part to the standout performance of their star guard Kendric Davis.

No. 5 Duke continue their recent excellent form, winning nine consecutive games and 12 of their last 14, and secure a victory over Louisiana, who pulled off an upset against fourth-seeded Tennessee in the first round.

No. 3 Kansas State, led by their skilled point guard Markquis Nowell, a New York native, defeat Duke in the regional final to advance to the next round.

Big Ten Misery

Indiana come close but lose a close game to Miami in the second round.

Iowa and Maryland at No. 8 and Northwestern at No. 7, are knocked out in the first round. Michigan State at No. 7, Illinois at No. 9, and Penn State at No. 10 are eliminated in the second round by stronger opponents.

Great run by No. 6 Creighton

The No. 6 seed in the South Region are likely to make a run to the Elite Eight, as they are healthy and ready to compete. They will surpass No. 11 N.C. State in the first round and a struggling No. 3 Baylor in the next round.