On Republic Day, paralympians share their dreams for India

Paralympians have brought many laurels to our nation and today, on Republic Day, they share their wishes for their country while celebrating the festival that commemorates the spirit of independent and individual India.

Ekta Bhyan, Para Athlete

Ekta Bhyan (Photo : Facebook)

On this Republic Day, I wish two major things for India to target - education and nutrition, on the grassroots level. Through education, we can empower everyone to achieve their dreams and in the future, hopefully reduce poverty. Nutrition, especially among young girls, in rural area, must be taken care of, as even today, they are the most neglected. Through these two factors, one can live an independent and dignified life.

Harvinder Singh, Para Archer

Harvinder Singh (Photo : Instagram)

We have been battling a pandemic and it’s after effects in all spheres of our life. Health, businesses, economy and social and mental well-being- everything has taken a blow. I really wish for India to become corona free this year. Healthcare should be made affordable and accessible to all as such a pandemic has taught us how important this is. Also if we all follow and encourage each other to follow masking up, social distancing and getting booster vaccinations when our turn comes, this wish can become a reality. Let’s become a corona free nation in 2022!

Sumit Antil, Para Javelin Thrower

Sumit Antil (Photo : Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

I wish that people of India become more environmentally responsible. Instead of throwing away trash on the street, take a minute to walk up to a trash can to dispose your trash. Adopt a sustainable lifestyle, eat organic food, avoid the use of plastic, plant more trees and encourage recycle and reducing. Even for commuting, whenever possible, cycle instead of using cars. This will also help with your health. A cleaner and greener India is what I wish for, on Republic Day!

Yogesh Kathuniya, Para Athlete

Yogesh Kathuniya (Photo : Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

On Republic Day I encourage everyone to gear themselves towards fitness! And what other way than to participate in the Khelo India campaign? There are some amazing sporting talents in the remotest villages of India and this campaign helps to give those youngsters a chance. But apart from that, I think everyone, irrespective of their ages should try their hand at sports - any game of their liking. Sports is a great way to get in to fitness and I wish everyone embraces it. Let’s together become a sporting nation.

Pooja Agarrwal, Para Shooter

Pooja Agarrwal (Photo : Instagram)

My wish is for everyone to be financially independent. I was a lecturer before I met with the accident and couldn’t keep my job. But despite that I went on to become a world-class para shooter, so I want all the girls of my country to not give up on their dreams. Life is a long journey; on the way, you can ask for help but you can’t ask for support. Live your dreams for yourself, not for proving the society.

Authors tweet @FizzyBuddha and @Digvijayitis