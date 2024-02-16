Sujeet Kalkal - a young challenger in Bajrang's weight category

There are a couple of bouts in Sujeet Kalkal's fledgling career that he is particularly proud of. One is against Sebastain C Rivera at an international ranking series last year. Sujeet was leading 7-2 with less than a minute left, but inexperience cost him the fight. Rivera dramatically stepped up and turned it around for a 9-7 win. In the next few months, the Puerto Rican has gone on to win silver medal at the world championships, a Paris Olympics spot as well, and is currently World No.1 in the 65kg weight class. Sujeet Kalkal (left) won national title in 65kg weight class in Jaipur(HT)

Then there is the bout against USA's Yianni Diakomihalis in another international ranking series in Tunisia in 2022, whom Sujeet beat 8-2. Yianni -- a world championships silver medallist in 2022 is currently among the best in the world in the weight class. Bajrang Punia lost to Yianni in the quarter-finals there. For 22-year-old Sujeet, a world junior medallist who is new to the senior international circuit, these are all encouraging signs as he yearns for Paris Olympics qualification.

However, competing in a weight class (65kg) that Tokyo Olympics medallist Bajrang Punia usually dominates, the youngster has an uphill task ahead of him. The winner of selection trials next month will represent India in Olympic qualifiers -- the Asian Olympic qualifiers (April 19-21) and World Olympic qualifiers (May 9-12).

Bajrang is currently training in Dagestan, Russia, preparing for his comeback to the mat, having been on the sidelines for most part of last year when he became the voice of protesting wrestlers against former president Brij Bhushan Singh and there is nobody who is even close to challenging his domination at home.

But injuries have taken a toll on the 29-year-old, and after Tokyo, his powers seem to be on a wane. Yet, he was good enough to win a bronze at the Belgrade world championships in 2022 for his fourth medal at the major, becoming the most successful Indian wrestler in its history. However, on his comeback at the Asian Games last year, he wasn't able to add to his two medals.

While there are some promising youngsters in the weight category, none of them were able to grab the opportunity last year in absence of Bajrang. Sujeet, Vishal Kaliraman, Rohit Rahil, Anuj, have all been in the mix but nobody has stood out. On any given day, each one of them is capable of defeating the other.

Emerging from an impressive junior international circuit, Sujeet has won the senior national title in 65kg twice in a row. At the Jaipur Nationals this month, he gave a dominant performance and beat Rohit in a one-sided final.

"I am satisfied with my progress," says Sujeet. "The first test was the national championships, and I was able to win the title without much difficulty. It shows that I am on the right track. The selection trials for Olympic qualifiers will be tough but I think I am ready. I am also planning to train abroad after the trials."

Sujeet lost to Bajrang in trials for the Commonwealth Games, but the youngster insists he has learnt a lot. "It was in 2022 and I was still a junior. I didn't have the confidence that I could take on someone like Bajrang. I think I have more confidence now and I am better prepared. There is lot of difference between junior and senior level. At the junior level there is less use of power and it takes time to adjust to the high level."

Trained by his father Dayanand Kalkal, who is a coach with Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Sonipat, Sujeet is different from most Indian wrestlers who rely on power and endurance to win. From a young age, Sujeet has focused more on mat training. The subtle differences in his technique can be seen in his bouts.

"He does well when he competes outside India. He is more confident taking on international wrestlers," says his father Dayanand Kalkal.

That's because Sujeet is working to develop his power and endurance.

"The reason I feel I do well at international level is because my game is also technical like most international competitors. I spent more time on the mat in my younger days because my father was a coach and his focus was more on learning technique. So, unlike other Indian wrestlers, I lack a bit of power."

"I remember my bout against Sebastain Rivera and I was able to match him. I, in fact, had a big lead. But in the last 30 seconds I gave up the lead and lost. It taught me a lesson that I must fight till the end. I thought I had won the bout, which was wrong."

"In India, it is more about power and endurance. The challenge for me is to win at home first, so I am happy that I was able to do it this time at the Jaipur Nationals, winning the bouts one-sided. I know I must be the best in India first if my aim is to win international medals."

Sujeet had a good 2022, winning three consecutive international gold medals in a month -- the U23 Asian Championships, U20 Asian Championships, and an international ranking series in Tunisia. However, last year, in absence of competitions at home and abroad, he did not make much progress.

However, he is now looking ahead to the Olympic year. "Last year was very disappointing because we could not compete in many tournaments. There were no tournaments at home and we were not getting international tournaments as well. There was a lot of confusion. I have got a good start with the National title and want to give my best in the selection trials."