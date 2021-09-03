Home / Sports / Others / Tokyo Paralympics: Avani Lekhara wins bronze medal in R8 women's 50m rifle 3P SH1 event
Tokyo Paralympics: Avani Lekhara wins bronze medal in R8 women's 50m rifle 3P SH1 event

  • Tokyo Paralympics: Para-shooter Avani Lekhara, who had earlier won a gold medal in R-2 women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1, claimed her 2nd medal at the Games on Saturday.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 10:51 AM IST

Avani Lekhara scripted history as she bagged her second medal at the Tokyo Paralympics. The 19-year-old who had earlier won the gold medal in R-2 women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1, claimed a bronze medal in R8 50m rifle 3P SH1 event. Lekhara scored xxx in the final to claim the medal.

She had earlier finished in the second position in the qualification round, as she shot a total of 388, 393 and 395 in Kneeling, Prone and Standing rounds respectively.

(more details awaited)

