Tokyo-bound AFI medical commission chairman AK Mendiratta dies of COVID-19

The Athletics Federation of India's medical commission chairman Arun Kumar Mendiratta, who was set to travel with the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics, died on Friday due to COVID-19 related complications at a hospital here.

He was 60.

The Athletics Federation of India condoled the death of Mendiratta, who was also part of the Asian Athletics Association for over 25 years.

"He led AFI's relentless fight against age-fraud and doping. He was also the architect of our no-needles policy," AFI President Adille J Sumariwalla said in a release.

"Soft-spoken and genial, Dr. Mendiratta will be missed by the athletics community. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

Mendiratta was appointed as the chief medical officer by the Indian Olympic Association for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Widely-travelled and well-respected, Mendiratta had accompanied Indian teams at various World Championships, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and Olympics during his long career in sports.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) took to twitter to condole his death.

"We are deeply saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Chief Medical officer of the Indian contingent at many Game, member of the IOA Medical Commission and chairman of the AFI medical Commission, Dr Arun Kumar Mendiratta," it said in a post.

"Actively involved with Asian Athletics and Indian sports, his selfless service to sports medicine and doping control for over 3 decades will be fondly remembered.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and dear ones. May his soul find eternal peace."

Mendiratta was particularly well-respected for being an active campaigner against age-fraud and doping violations.

He used to attend all National Junior Championships and National Youth Championships to weed out attempts of doping and age-fudging, the AFI said.