‘I would absolutely welcome that opportunity’: 37-year-old UFC star notes WWE merger ‘great'

It's a little less than a week but the sensational news of WWE and UFC, the two biggest promoters of combat sports, coming together as one single corporation has left many, including the fighters and wrestlers, divided. While things are not very clear at this moment, but a few UFC fighters are under the opinion that the union will help the sport elevate further. UFC fighter Michelle Waterson-Gomez(Twitter/UFC)

A few fighters also celebrated the development. Conor McGregor, the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, shared a picture of him with UFC and WWE belts.

Meanwhile, the current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and Robert Whittaker, took it a step further by impersonating WWE legends “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan on FOX Sports Australia.

When asked about the same to 37-year-old Michelle Waterson-Gomez, who has fight scheduled Luana Pinheiro at UFC 287, had a positive take to the merger but hoped the quality remain the same.

"I think it's a great merger. At the end of the day they are two separate things, just like boxing and MMA are two separate sports. But at the end of the day people tune in because they want to be entertained. And I hope that they can do this gracefully and tastefully, in a way that both entities maintain their integrity as far as what they are.

“I fight in the UFC because it's the best organization with the best fighters in the world. And I hope that doesn't change,” Michelle, who has a 18-10 record, told hindustantimes.com.

She also welcomed the idea of a switch to pro-wrestling given the long years she has invested doing MMA. "I've been fighting for over 15 years. This is the 16th year of me fighting, maybe even longer geez. But it would be nice even for me to transition into something like that.

“So a bridge for the fighters to do something after they're done fighting would be amazing and I would absolutely welcome that opportunity,” she added.

If Michelle does make a move to pro-wrestling, in this case WWE, she won't be the first one to do so. Ronda Rousey, Matt Riddle, Brock Lesnar are some of the big names, who have been swapped to WWE having spent a significant time in UFC.

