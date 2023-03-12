Watch: Stephen Curry's brilliant 36-point performance against Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Milwaukee Bucks lost to Golden State Warriors by 116-125 on Saturday night at Chase Center. Warriors' star Stephen Curry delivered a match-winning performance, scoring 36 points with 6 rebounds and 4 assists in the match.

The game got tied after four rounds with both teams scoring 111 each. But Warriors turned the tide in over time as they scored 14 points as against just 5 points by Bucks. With the win, Warriors are now 35-33 in the season and at the sixth position in the standings for western conference.

In 43 minutes, Curry finished with a total of 36 points, six rebounds, four assists and one block. Official website of NBA tweeted highlights of Curry's sensational gameplay. Here is the video.

Curry’s superb gameplay can be guaged by the fact that he scored 11 points in the final 1:51 minutes to force the game into an extra session and then scored nine in overtime — an incredible 20 total in the final seven minutes.

Warriors' coach Steve Kerr hailed the brillinat performance by Curry.

“He did it against one of the great defenders in the league in Jrue Holiday,” said coach Steve Kerr.

“Jrue is an amazing player. So strong and quick and just never quits on any possession. It’s amazing watching those two guys battle. But Steph is fearless. It doesn’t matter if there’s a slow start or if he hasn’t had much going. He can ignite at any time,” he added.

Curry was well supported by Donte DiVincenzo who finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Also JaMychal Green and Jordan Poole scored a respective 18 and 13 points off the bench.

For Bucks, Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton scored 19 points each, followed by Holiday with 18, Bobby Portis and Joe Ingles with 15, Jevon Carter's 13 and Grayson Allen's 12.

Bucks star player Antetokounmpo was sidelined with a wrist injury and wasn’t able to suit up against the Warriors. Fans rued that his presence on the floor as a defensive roamer might have resulted in a different story in the match.