World youth boxing champs Babyrojisana, Sanamacha felicitated

Women's world youth boxing champions Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg) and Thokchom Sanamacha Chanu (75kg) returned to a warm reception here at the Mary Kom Boxing Foundation, the academy where they have been groomed.

A short felicitation programme was held at the academy and the event was attended by the staffs of the academy and immediate family members of the two champions.

They were among an unprecedented eight gold-medallists, seven of them women, at the big event that was staged in Kielce, Poland.

"You have made all of us proud but I am considering this just the beginning," said foundation secretary Jimmy Levion at the ceremony.

N Robindro, father of Babyrojisana and Thokchom Bimola Devi, mother of Sanamacha, thanked the foundation for its support to their daughters' careers.