'Your participation means that you are among the best': Yuvraj Singh lauds Indian athletes at Tokyo Olympics

Cricket might be the most popular sport in India, but even cricketers known themselves, what it means to be an Olympian. The Olympics are the pinnacle of sports as pits the best athletes in the world against each other across several disciplies.

While cricket is not an Olympic sport yet, Indian cricketers, both past and present, have been cheering for the Indian athletes who are participating in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is one of them and he lauded the Olympians for putting India on the world map of sports by participating in the Olympics

“India needs more sportspeople to put us on the world map with mega wins and participate in international sporting events such as Olympics, which is considered the pinnacle for sports.

"Just your participation means that you are among the best, and such people deserve every acclaim, honour and endowment."

Keeping with the spirit of providing the best assistance to athletes, the 2011 ICC World Cup - 'Man of the series' - announced that all 120 athletes participating in the Tokyo Games will receive free healthcare checkups and winners will receive 10 years of free health test service. The initiative is backed by health test at home service provider Healthians.

"With an objective to inspire and help prepare athletes for world sports, we need to support sportsmen and move towards a glorious future in sports, and initiative like this should be encouraged" Yuvraj added.

The announcement comes on a day when boxer Lovlina Borgohain assured India a medal in the women's welterweight category, as she roared into the semi-finals. The boxer is assured of at least a bronze medal even if she loses her next bout.

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu had won a silver for India on the very first day of the Games.