Carlos Alcaraz clinches Laver Cup for Team Europe in 13-11 victory over Team World

AP |
Sep 23, 2024 08:31 AM IST

Team World was favorite to win the Laver Cup for a third straight time after leading 8-4 on points heading into the last of the three days.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz overcame Taylor Fritz 6-2, 7-5 as Team Europe rallied to beat Team World 13-11 and win the Laver Cup on Sunday.

Australian former tennis player Rod Laver (3R) holds the trophy as he poses with Team Europe's captain Bjorn Borg (L), Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas (4L), Spain's Carlos Alcaraz (5L), Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov (5R), Germany's Alexander Zverev (4R), Russia's Daniil Medvedev (R) and other players of Team Europe(AFP)
Australian former tennis player Rod Laver (3R) holds the trophy as he poses with Team Europe's captain Bjorn Borg (L), Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas (4L), Spain's Carlos Alcaraz (5L), Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov (5R), Germany's Alexander Zverev (4R), Russia's Daniil Medvedev (R) and other players of Team Europe(AFP)

Alcaraz broke the U.S. Open runner-up Fritz in the 11th game and then closed out victory on serve, sparking celebrations as the Europe team rejoiced with captain Björn Borg in Berlin.

Team World was favorite to win the Laver Cup for a third straight time after leading 8-4 on points heading into the last of the three days.

Europe began the comeback Sunday when Alcaraz and Casper Ruud won the doubles 6-2, 7-6 (6) against American pair Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe. But Shelton then downed Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev 6-7 (6), 7-5, 10-7 to move the World team into pole position.

Tiafoe, who reached the U.S. Open semifinals, could have sealed it for them but he lost to French Open finalist Alexander Zverev 6-7 (5), 7-5, 10-5, setting up the decider between Alcaraz and Fritz.

The Laver Cup is formatted like golf’s Ryder Cup with the first team to 13 points winning the contest. Each of the four matches on Sunday was worth three points.

Europe’s only win in Saturday's four matches came from Alcaraz, who won the French Open and Wimbledon this year.

On Sunday, the 21-year-old Spaniard showed his big-match temperament once again.

Stay updated with the...
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
