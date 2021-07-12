'He'll probably win at least four or five more': Legend McEnroe makes huge prediction about Djokovic's Grand Slam tally

Novak Djokovic achieved a feat on Sunday that not many had envisioned. He beat Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon 2021 final to clinch a sixth Wimbledon and record-equalling 20th Grand Slam. He has now joined Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at top of the all-time Grand Slams record list. Will he win more? Tennis legend John McEnroe definitely thinks so.

Seven-time Major winner McEnroe, after the summit clash at the All England Club, said Djokovic's ability to thrive under pressure can take his tally to at least 25.

The 34-year-old Serb beat Italian seventh seed Berrettini 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 6-3 in the Wimbedon final and McEnroe told the BBC he was "playing better than he's ever played".

"I think he'll probably win at least four or five more ... depending on staying healthy," added the American.

"He's put himself so far out in front of everyone in terms of his ability to embrace what he's doing - in terms of creating history - and being able to execute under a lot of stress.

"You're trying to break the all-time records - there's a lot of pressure. He's able to play his best tennis at this point. You expect that to go on for another couple of years, unless someone steps up and realises how great they are."

Djokovic, with this win, has won all the three Slams played so far this year. After completing a second Career Slam at the 2021 French Open, the world no.1 has a shot at completing a calendar Grand Slam.

Djokovic's coach and ex-Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic said the debate over the Greatest Player of All Time (GOAT) could be settled if the Serb wins the U.S. Open and completes the calendar Grand Slam.

"He's the only guy who can win four in a row in the same year," Ivanisevic told British media. "If he wins the U.S. Open, it (the GOAT debate) is over."

Rod Laver was the last man to win all four majors in a single year in 1969.



