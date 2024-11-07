Menu Explore
Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz placed in different groups for ATP Finals

AP |
Nov 07, 2024 07:19 PM IST

The tournament for the year's top eight men's players starts on Sunday and the top two finishers in each group advance to the semi-finals.

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz were placed in different groups for the ATP Finals in Thursday's draw. The earliest they could meet in the semi-finals.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz shakes hands with Italy's Jannik Sinner after winning their final match(REUTERS)
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz shakes hands with Italy's Jannik Sinner after winning their final match(REUTERS)

The Ilie Nastase Group features Sinner, Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur. The John Newcombe Group features Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev.

Sinner (Australian Open and US Open) and Alcaraz (French Open and Wimbledon) split the year's four Grand Slam titles between them.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic withdrew on Tuesday citing an injury. The groups are named for the first No. 1s in the ATP rankings: Nastase and Newcombe.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
