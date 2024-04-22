 Rafael Nadal poised for Laver Cup swansong in Berlin: ‘I really want to go…’ | Tennis News - Hindustan Times
Rafael Nadal poised for Laver Cup swansong in Berlin: ‘I really want to go…’

PTI |
Apr 22, 2024 07:52 PM IST

Rafael Nadal has long struggled with injuries and has played just five competitive matches this year.

Rafael Nadal said Monday he will play at the Laver Cup in Berlin in September in what may be one of the 22-time Grand Slam champion's last tournaments.

Spain's Rafael Nadal gestures as he leaves the court (AFP)
Spain's Rafael Nadal gestures as he leaves the court (AFP)

Nadal has signaled 2024 may be his last year on tour and said last week that his second-round loss to Alex de Minaur at the Barcelona Open, which he has won 12 times, was “probably my last match here.”

“At this stage in my career I really want to go out there and make the most of every opportunity I am given," Nadal said in a statement.

The 37-year-old Spanish superstar has long struggled with injuries and has played just five competitive matches this year, three in Brisbane in January and two in Barcelona last week.

The Laver Cup, to be held from Sept. 20-22, is an indoor hard-court men's competition pitting Team Europe against Team World in a format similar to that of golf's Ryder Cup. Nadal and Roger Federer teamed up in the doubles at the 2022 Laver Cup in London for the Swiss great's last match before retirement.

“I am very happy to be playing Laver Cup in Berlin for Team Europe,” Nadal said. “I have some really special memories from my Laver Cup experiences, including all the emotions from London two years ago playing alongside Roger for the last time.”

News / Sports / Tennis News / Rafael Nadal poised for Laver Cup swansong in Berlin: ‘I really want to go…’
