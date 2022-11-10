‘Will repay faith’: Veteran India squash player Saurav Ghosal reacts to Sportsperson of the Year award

Ace squash player Saurav Ghosal became the first Indian to win a singles medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) this year when he defeated England's James Willstrop for bronze in Birmingham. Ghosal had to rely on his experience to seal an 11-6, 11-1, 11-4 win against the former world no. 1. Also before CWG 2022, he bagged his maiden gold medal at the World Doubles Championships in Glasgow, with Dipika Pallikal. To add the icing on the cake, he also was adjudged as the Sportsperson of the Year at the Calcutta Sports Journalists Club awards recently.

Reacting to the honour received from the Calcutta Sports Journalists Club awards, he said, "I think it's a real honour to get an award from the Calcutta Sports Journalists Club. They follow us closely and I am happy that they find me worthy enough to be bestowed with the award. Hopefully, I will continue to repay the faith by getting more medals for India."

Also Read | Ghosal, Tandon inspire India to first-ever gold at Asian Team Squash

In Birmingham, Ghosal lost in the semi-final to New Zealand's Paul Coll, to set up a clash with his English opponent. Ahead of the bronze medal playoff, he had faced Willstrop nine times, but won only once. During the playoff, Ghosal dragged Willstrop into long rallies, using the Englishman's fatigue to his advantage and also was much better with his defensive display.

Ghosal was also in fantastic form during the Asian Squash Team Championships, where he led the Indian men's team to a gold medal. India defeated Kuwait 2-0 in the final, with Ghosal securing the victory with an 11-9, 11-2, win against Ammar Altamimi. Ghosal is currently in New Zealand, participating in two PSA tournaments scheduled from November 8-13 and then he will travel for his final tournament this year in Singapore, scheduled from November 15-20.

"I am playing 2 PSA tournaments in New Zealand, from November 8th to 13th, and Singapore, from November 15th to 20th, so that’s my plan for the year", he said.