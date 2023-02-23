Here's how fans will witness Roman Reigns at least once before WrestleMania39

Roman Reigns retained the Undisputed Universal Champion title after surpassing Sami Zayn in the Elimination Chamber match in Motreal, Canada last week. The Tribal Chief thus booked his place for the WrestleMania39 where he will take on Cody Rhodes in an attempt to continue his title streak. But fans cannot help but predict what's in store for them when it comes to superstar Reigns, before the Show of Shows of WWE.

It seems they will get the chance to witness Reigns in the ring atleast once before the WrestleMania39 as the Enterprise Center had taken to Twitter to announce The Tribal Chief's next match.

"NEW CARD ADDITION. Undisputed #WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns joins the fight when WWE RAW comes to #EnterpriseCenter on Monday, March 20," the Enterprise Center had tweeted.

However, there is every chance that fans might get to see Reigns competing in other episodes too before the March 20 show as well.

The Enterprise Center had also informed that Rhodes will also join the fight during the WWE RAW. "NEW CARD ADDITION 2023 Royal Rumble Winner Cody Rhodes joins the fight when WWE RAW comes to #EnterpriseCenter on Monday, March 20,"they had tweeted.

Meanwhile, Reigns' manager Paul Heyman has been busy in playing mind games with Rhodes and heating up the contest which will take place in the biggest event of WWE's yearly calendar. On the other hand, Rhodes has vowed to end the Bloodline story by beating Reings in the contest.

"Damn, huh! Roman is great...You're great Roman but I have seen this play before. Do not sin this man again...we haven't come face to face yet, we probably will and will probably be very soon. And I will say the same thing to you now that i am going to say then. You're without a doubt the greatest WWE Undisputed Universal Champion in the history of the company. You are the current best champion in all of sports but it doesn't change a damn thing. I have to finish the story," Rhodes said.