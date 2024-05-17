 Apple likely to launch slimmer iPhones in 2025: Report - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Apple likely to launch slimmer iPhones in 2025: Report

Reuters |
May 17, 2024 11:38 PM IST

The potential thinner version is likely to be priced higher than Apple's iPhone Pro Max, and is expected to be launched with the iPhone 17 in September 2025.

Apple is developing a slimmer version of the iPhone that is likely to be launched by 2025, the Information reported on Friday, citing three people with knowledge of the project.

For the fiscal second quarter, Apple's iPhone sales fell 10.5% to $45.96 billion. (Representational image)(REUTERS)
For the fiscal second quarter, Apple's iPhone sales fell 10.5% to $45.96 billion. (Representational image)(REUTERS)

The potential thinner version is likely to be priced higher than Apple's iPhone Pro Max, and is expected to be launched with the iPhone 17 in September 2025, the report said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The Cupertino, California-based company is still testing different designs for the device, code-named D23, that could have Apple's latest-generation processor, likely called A19, the report added.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The expected revamp underscores Apple's need to spruce up the iPhone, the company's most popular product, as it grapples with tough competition from Honor and Huawei in China and Samsung Electronics globally.

Samsung had the largest share of the smartphone market in the first three months of 2024 with 20.8%, followed by Apple's 17.3% market share, according to research firm International Data Corporation.

For the fiscal second quarter, Apple's iPhone sales fell 10.5% to $45.96 billion.

Apple also plans to drop its less expensive model iPhone Plus and intends to launch a cheaper iPhone, a successor to its iPhone SE in the spring of 2025, the report said.

The news come days after Apple unveiled its latest iPad Pro with a new chip for artificial intelligence computing as it rushes to catch up with its Big Tech rivals in a race to dominate the emerging technology.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much moreExplore now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Technology / Apple likely to launch slimmer iPhones in 2025: Report

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On