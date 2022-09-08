Home / Technology / Apple Watch 8 boasts of crash detection, temperature sensors. Check features

Published on Sep 08, 2022 01:05 AM IST

Apple held its far out event on September 7.
BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar | Edited by Aryan Prakash

Technology giant Apple on Wednesday unveiled its latest series of smartwatch models. Addressing the company's annual 'Far Out' event, Apple CEO Tim Cook said, "there are so many ways that Apple Watch improves people’s lives. These are the reasons…we’re introducing our best Apple Watch lineup yet by far."

Here we tell you about the features of all three models announced today in the Apple Far out event.

First look of Apple watch series 8(Apple)

The Apple watch Series 8:

The new watch is priced at at $399 (around Rs. 31,786)for GPS connectivity and $499 ( around Rs. 39,752) for cellular connectivity. It can be pre booked starting from today and will be available by September 16, for US market.

Although the design similar to the Series 7, it has been equipped with high end features including high g-force accelerometer for crash detection while travelling in in cars, SUVs, and pickup trucks and a new temperature sensor designed for women as a part of Apple's commitment to women health.

There are multiple colour options available with this model. Four Aluminium: Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and Product Red and while the stainless steel version has Silver, Gold and Graphite.

First look of Apple watch SE(Apple)

The Apple watch SE:

The Cupertino giant is rolling out a reworked version of its lower-end SE model. It starts at $249 ( around Rs.19,834), with the cellular model coming in $349 (around Rs. 27,788), all prices are based on the US market.

The colour options available with this model are silver, midnight, and starlight.

It has the same chip as the SE, but it’s 20% quicker than before. The back case is composed from nylon composite components. It includes fall detection and crash detection feature.

First look of Apple watch Ultra(Apple)

The Apple watch Ultra:

With the biggest battery ever came in any Apple Watch, Apple watch ultra was the biggest revelation in the watch segment. It comes in 49mm case and has up to 36 hours of battery on a single charge.

Apple disclosed an athletic version called Ultra targeted at outdoor sports professional. This device has a bigger screen and a new button that allows users “quick physical control” for a variety of functions.

It has a new Wavefinder face with a compass than can be modified for mountain, ocean, or trail.

The price is capped at $799 ( around Rs. 63,647). The pre orders starts today with the delivery available by September 23 (for US markets).

apple inc.

