Apple Wonderlust 2023: iPhone 15 Pro likely to shed weight. Here's why

Apple is gearing up for its highly anticipated annual event, 'Wonderlust,' just around the corner, and tech enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly awaiting the grand unveiling of the new iPhone lineup. As the event approaches, the rumour mill is abuzz with speculations about what Apple has in store. An Apple Inc. store in Beijing, China.(Bloomberg)

ALSO READ - Apple 'Wonderlust' event on Sept 12: What to expect? 5 things

One particularly intriguing speculation suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro may come equipped with a midframe crafted from Grade 5 Titanium. If this rumour holds true, it could result in a significantly lighter and more robust device compared to its predecessors. This substantial reduction in weight could have a notable impact on the overall user experience, making the device more comfortable to hold and carry.

Let's take a closer look at the anticipated dimensions and weight of the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup:

iPhone 15:

- Thickness: 7.8mm

- Length: 147.6mm

- Width: 71.6mm

- Weight: 171 grams

According to reports from Macrumors, the base model iPhone 15 appears to be relatively similar to its predecessor, the iPhone 14, in terms of dimensions and weight. The device maintains the same thickness as the previous model, with minor adjustments to its length and width.

iPhone 15 Pro:

- Thickness: 8.25mm

- Length: 146.6mm

- Width: 70.6mm

- Weight: 188 grams

The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to weigh 18 grams less than its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro. However, it is anticipated to be slightly thicker, with a thickness of 8.25mm compared to the previous model's 7.85mm, the report adds.

iPhone 15 Pro Max:

- Thickness: 7.85mm

- Length: 160.7mm

- Width: 77.6mm

- Weight: 240 grams

Similarly, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is predicted to be 19 grams lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, with a thickness of 7.85mm. It's worth noting that these estimates are based on pre-production information and may not precisely reflect the specifications of the final mass-produced units.

Apple's annual September event, 'Wonderlust,' is scheduled for Tuesday, and it's expected to feature the grand debut of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and Apple Watch Series 9. As is customary, Apple has kept a tight lid on specific details, leaving fans and experts alike eagerly awaiting the big reveal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail