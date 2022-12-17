‘Banned for what?’: Koo co-founders slam Twitter for suspension of account

Elon Musk-owned Twitter has suspended an account of homegrown microblogging platform Koo, prompting angry tweets by its two co-founders, who questioned the rationale behind the move.

Koo Eminence, the suspended handle, was set up only a few days ago. It was for queries posed by celebrities and VIPs wanting to join the social media platform.

Also Read: Koo clocks 1 million downloads within 48 hours of launch in Brazil

“One of the Koo handles on Twitter just got banned. For what? Because we compete with Twitter? So? Mastodon also got blocked today. How is this free speech and what world are we living in?” tweeted Aprameya Radhakrishna, who is also the CEO of Koo.

One of the Koo handles on Twitter just got banned. For what?! Because we compete with Twitter? So? Mastodon also got blocked today. How is this free speech and what world are we living in?



What's happening here @elonmusk? @katienotopoulos @tculpan @PranavDixit @aubreyhirsch pic.twitter.com/av5KkkBqsV — Aprameya 🇮🇳 (@aprameya) December 16, 2022

Meanwhile, in a series of tweets, Mayank Bidawatka, the other co-founder, lashed out at Musk for ‘shooting the messenger.’

1. Posting publicly available info isn't doxxing. Why shoot the messenger?

2. Journalists that posted links did nothing wrong. Posting a link to publicly available info isn't doxxing the way posting a link to an online article isn't plagiarism. — Mayank Bidawatka (@mayankbidawatka) December 16, 2022

7. Killing spaces overnight to control conversations.



The list is endless. This isn't democracy. This is a strong need to exercise power & control. And shouldn't be allowed. We need to speak up!#ElonIsDestroyingTwitter — Mayank Bidawatka (@mayankbidawatka) December 16, 2022

“How much more control does the guy (Musk) need?” asked Bidawatka.

I forgot. There's more!

- Banning Mastodon account.

- Not allowing mastodon links saying it's unsafe.

- Banning Koo's eminence handle.



I mean seriously. How much more control does the guy need? — Mayank Bidawatka (@mayankbidawatka) December 16, 2022

On December 15, the South African-born billionaire announced any account indulging in ‘doxxing’ will be suspended. Doxxing refers to revealing the identity of an anonymous account, or revealing someone's personal information.

Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info.



Posting locations someone traveled to on a slightly delayed basis isn’t a safety problem, so is ok. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2022

There is no response yet from Twitter or Twitter India on the suspension of the handle, which came a day after the Musk-owned social network banned accounts of roughly half a dozen journalists who cover the company, for alleged violation of the doxxing rules.

Also Read: UN slams Twitter suspension of journalist accounts

Twitter has also suspended the handle of its rival Mastodon.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON