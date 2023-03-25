Believe it or not! Evidence suggests Hogwarts Legacy cut companion system at last minute

Rumor has it that Hogwarts Legacy may have cut plans for proper companionship in the game. According to sources, the game currently features a few characters that players can complete special quests for, but these characters don't accompany players outside their specific quests. Hogwarts Legacy may have cut plans for proper companionship in the game.

However, evidence has emerged suggesting that the game's developers may have once considered implementing a companion system, but ultimately decided against it. A eddit user, u/FluffyPolicePeanut posted that the Art and Making of Hogwarts Legacy book describes the companion system in great detail, which leads many fans to believe that it was cut at the last minute.

The game currently has three companion-style characters with their own quest lines: Slytherin's Sebastian Sallow, Hufflepuff's Poppy Sweeting, and Gryffindor's Natsai Onai, aka Natty. Unfortunately, Ravenclaw doesn't have an equivalent character for its House, although it seems that Amit Thakkar may have once been intended to fill that role.

The Art and Making of Hogwarts Legacy

While fans have found it disappointing that these characters don't shine outside their questlines, Hogwarts Legacy mods have made it possible for players to bring these characters with them on quests. They even have unique dialogue relating to certain quests in the game, which strongly suggests that the developers once intended Hogwarts Legacy to have a proper companion system.

Avalanche, the game's developer, has claimed that it has not planned any Hogwarts Legacy DLC. Still, many fans are calling for it, hoping that a Hogwarts Legacy DLC expansion could help tide them over while they wait for the proper sequel.

So, what can fans expect from a Hogwarts Legacy sequel? Only time will tell, but if the developers address the criticisms levied at the original game, which include the lack of proper companions, fans may have new content to play sooner than they think.

In the meantime, Potterheads can immerse themselves in the magical world of Hogwarts Legacy on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X, with PS4 and Xbox One versions coming May 5 and a Nintendo Switch port dropping on July 25. Stay tuned for updates on this rumor and all things Hogwarts Legacy!