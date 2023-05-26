Beyond Elon Musk's Neuralink, here are 3 other jaw-dropping human-machine techs

In a mind-bending leap towards the future, Elon Musk's groundbreaking venture Neuralink has recently obtained FDA approval for human clinical trials, igniting a renewed fascination with the integration of technology and the human body. As we eagerly anticipate the transformative potential of Neuralink, let us delve into the annals of technological history to uncover radical innovations that reshaped human-machine interaction. (ALSO READ: Elon Musk's Neuralink claims to get nod to test brain implants in people) Here are three mind-boggling human-machine technologies.

Bionic Limbs: Empowering Individuals with Superhuman Capabilities

Hugh Herr, an esteemed biomechatronics researcher and innovator, revolutionised the field of prosthetics with his groundbreaking work on bionic limbs. Inspired by his own experience of losing both legs in a climbing accident, Herr dedicated his life to creating advanced prosthetic devices. Through his pioneering research at the MIT Media Lab's Biomechatronics group, Herr developed bionic limbs that restore mobility and offer wearers increased strength and agility. His profound contributions have empowered countless individuals, underscoring the transformative potential of human-machine synergy. (ALSO READ: As more 'human' ChatGPT announced, Musk says ‘we better get a move on with…’)

Bionics pioneer Hugh Herr with his prosthetic ankle.(MIT news)

CRISPR-Cas9: Rewriting the Code of Life

Jennifer Doudna, a renowned biochemist, and Emmanuelle Charpentier, a distinguished microbiologist, made history with their groundbreaking invention of CRISPR-Cas9, a revolutionary gene-editing tool. This technology allows precise modification of genes, offering unprecedented opportunities in healthcare, agriculture, and beyond. Doudna and Charpentier's collaborative efforts and research paved the way for a new era of genetic engineering, opening doors to potential cures for genetic disorders and advancements in various fields that benefit humankind.

Cyborg Implants: Merging Humans with Technology

Neil Harbisson, an artist and cyborg activist, pushed the boundaries of human perception and integration with technology by inventing the "eyeborg." Born with achromatopsia, a condition that renders him colorblind, Harbisson developed an antenna-like device that transposes colors into audible frequencies. By implanting the device into his skull, Harbisson transformed his perception of the world, enabling him to "hear" colors. His pioneering work not only challenges conventional notions of human senses but also opens up possibilities for individuals to augment their abilities through cybernetic implants.

What is Neuralink?

Neuralink: Bridging the Gap Between Humans and Machines

Elon Musk co-founded Neuralink in 2016 with the ambitious goal of creating brain-computer interfaces that seamlessly merge human consciousness with digital systems. Through the implantation of ultra-high bandwidth brain chips, Neuralink aims to enhance cognitive abilities and revolutionise treatments for neurological conditions.

