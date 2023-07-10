'Failure-based design in Chandrayaan-3': ISRO update on India's moon mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S Somanath on Monday said the space agency has designed Chandrayaan-3 with a failure-based approach. The Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 vehicle with Chandrayaan-3 being moved to the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, Thursday.(PTI)

“...In nutshell if you tell what was the problem in Chandrayaan-2, it is simple to say that the ability to handle parameter variation or dispersion was very limited. So, what we did this time is simply expand it further. Look at what are the things that can go wrong. So, instead of success-based design in Chandrayaan-2, we are doing a failure-based design in Chandrayaan-3. What all can fail, and how to protect it - this is the approach that we have taken...”, he told ANI.



The Chandrayaan-3 mission will be launched at 2.35 pm on July 14, and the land is expected to soft-land on the lunar surface on August 23 or 24. The Chandrayaan-3 mission is a follow-on to Chandrayaan-2 to show the capability in safe landing and roving on the moon's surface.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft will be launched by Launch Vehicle Mark-III, which happens to be a composite of propulsion, lander and rover.

"LVM3-M4/Chandrayaan-3 Mission:The launch is now scheduled for July 14, 2023, at 2:35 pm IST from SDSC, Sriharikota", ISRO had said in a tweet.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission has scientific instruments to study the thermo-physical properties of the lunar seismicity, lunar regolith, lunar surface plasma environment and elemental composition.



The lander will have the capability to soft land at a specified lunar site and deploy the rover which will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during the course of its mobility.

ISRO has invited citizens to witness the launch of the Chandrayaan-3 from the launch view gallery at Sriharikota.

"Vehicle electrical tests completed. Citizens are invited to witness the launch from the Launch View Gallery at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota, by registering at https://lvg.shar.gov.in/VSCREGISTRATIO," the space agency tweeted.

