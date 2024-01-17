ChatGPT maker OpenAI partners with US military in big AI usage policy revamp

ChatGPT creator OpenAI is working with the US military on a number of projects including cybersecurity capabilities, Bloomberg reported.



OpenAI is developing tools with the Pentagon on open-source cybersecurity software. It is also collaborating with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency or DARPA for its AI cyber challenge.



The ChatGPT maker has also held initial talks with the Biden administration on methods to assist with preventing veteran suicide, OpenAI's vice president of global affaors Anna Makanju said at the World Economic Forum in Davos.



Recently, Sam Altman-led OpenAI had removed language in its terms of service while banning artificial intelligence from military applications. Makanju has now described the latest decision as part of a ‘broader update’ of policies.



“Because we previously had what was essentially a blanket prohibition on military, many people thought that would prohibit many of these use cases, which people think are very much aligned with what we want to see in the world,” she said. But OpenAI maintained a ban on using its tech to develop weapons, destroy property or harm people, Makanju told Bloomberg.



ALSO READ: 'Checking whether...': EU examines Microsoft investment in OpenAI

Microsoft Corp., which happens to be OpenAI's largest investor, has been providing several software contracts to the US armed forces and other government branches.



OpenAI, Anthropic, Google and Microsoft are assisting the US Defense Advanced Research Agency with its AI Cyber Challenge to find software that will automatically fix vulnerabilities and defend infrastructure from cyberattacks.



In another development, OpenAI has also come out with a plan to prevent its tool from being misused to spread election-related misinformation as voters in more than 50 countries including India prepare to vote in general elections this year.

In a blog post, OpenAI stated preexisting policies and newer initiatives to prevent the misuse of its wildly popular generative AI tools, AP reported.

The ChatGPT maker said it plans to “continue our platform safety work by elevating accurate voting information, enforcing measured policies, and improving transparency.”