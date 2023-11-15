China launches world's fastest internet: ‘Can transmit 150 movies in 1 second’

In a groundbreaking achievement, Chinese entities have introduced the 'fastest internet' network globally, boasting a data transmission rate of 1.2 terabits per second. The South China Morning Post in its report said that this speed of the internet surpasses most existing major internet routes by more than tenfold. The initiative results from a partnership involving China's Tsinghua University, China Mobile, Huawei Technologies, and Cernet Corporation. This network connects Beijing, Wuhan, and Guangzhou via an expansive optical fiber cabling infrastructure, boasting the capability to transmit data at a remarkable 1.2 terabits (equivalent to 1,200 gigabits) per second. (HT File)

Stretching across a distance of more than 3,000 kilometers, this network connects cities like Beijing, Wuhan, and Guangzhou via an expansive optical fiber cabling infrastructure, the report said. The linkage between Beijing, Wuhan, and Guangzhou plays a pivotal role in China's Future Internet Technology Infrastructure, a decade-long initiative and the most recent advancement of the national China Education and Research Network (Cernet). Commencing operations in July and receiving its official launch on Monday, the network not only successfully surpassed all operational tests but also demonstrated consistent and reliable performance, it added.

The Post also quoted Huawei Technologies Vice President Wang Lei saying the internet connection could transfer the data equivalent of 150 high-definition films in a mere one-second timeframe.

The majority of the world's Internet backbone networks typically operate at a speed of just 100 gigabits per second. Notably, even the United States has recently completed the shift to its fifth-generation Internet2, operating at a speed of 400 gigabits per second.

Wu Jianping, the project leader of FITI from the Chinese Academy of Engineering, remarked that the superfast line is not just a successful operation but also provides China with the advanced technology to construct an even faster internet.

Xu Mingwei from Tsinghua University, drawing an analogy to a high-speed train track, highlighted that the new internet backbone eliminates the necessity for 10 conventional tracks to transport an equivalent amount of data. This leads to a more cost-effective and manageable system.

