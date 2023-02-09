Elon Musk asks Twitter staff to pause development amid outage: Report

Elon Musk told Twitter employees to pause feature development as they worked to solve an outage that left users unable to tweet, send or read direct messages for more than an hour on Wednesday, the Information reported.

Also Read| Elon Musk may charge businesses $1,000/month to keep Twitter gold badge: Report

"Please pause for now on new feature development in favor of maximizing system stability and robustness, especially with the Super Bowl coming up," Musk wrote to employees in an email, according to the report.