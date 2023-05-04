On blue tick row, Ex-Twitter India head advises Musk to consult celebs on policy changes

Former Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari wrote an open letter to Elon Musk on Tuesday, advising him on how to properly manage the social media network after confusion about verification arose as Twitter introduced Blue subscription. Ex-Twitter head Manish Maheshwari (R) pens an open letter addressing Elon Musk (L).

He argues that numerous celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Ratan Tata, and Priyanka Chopra, have had online reputations and fan communities harmed as a result of the new verification approach. He goes on to say that, while the Blue Tick verifications of famous celebrities were restored following a massive uproar, the harm done to their trust in Twitter was extensive. (ALSO READ| Blue Tick Blues: Celebs react to the saga of Twitter verification badge)

Here are the five recommendations from Ex-Twitter India chief to Elon Musk

The Ex-Twitter India head recommends the new Twitter CEO to consult celebrities before making substantial policy changes that affect them. "Provide exceptional service to ensure they continue choosing Twitter over competing platforms such as Instagram and YouTube," Maheshwari advises. He asks Twitter boss to empower content creators by improving resources, tools, distribution, and revenue opportunities while preserving creative independence. “Content creators are the lifeblood of Twitter, driving engagement and adding immense value.” Then, the former Twitter executive asks Musk to prioritise user experience over subscription prices and investigate other monetization options. “Charging for user verification, which is essential for trust, should not be the primary monetization method when you already receive something far more valuable for free-the audience's attention and the creator's craft.”

He then recommends that Musk also concentrate on the Indian market. He tells the billionaire to participate in India's progress by increasing Non-English Twitter and ensuring that short-term measures do not undermine the market's burgeoning potential. “Partake in Digital India's growth,” Maheshwari advises.

Maheshwari says Twitter should maintain the network effects lead by improving product experience and community building, and reconsider charging ecosystem partners for API access to increase Twitter's reach and value. “If such a long-term view is not taken, Twitter risks following in the footsteps of platforms like Myspace and Orkut.”