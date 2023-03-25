Elon Musk sent a mail to Twitter employees at 2:30 am. He said…

Elon Musk is not a fan of remote working policy. Last year, he had asked his Tesla employees to return to office or find jobs elsewhere. The billionaire has now made his stand clear to the employees at Twitter too.



Musk sent his employees an email at 2:30 am saying that ‘office is not an optional’, and noted that the San Francisco office was 'half empty yesterday', Zoe Schiffer, managing editor of Platformer, tweeted. Elon Musk is known for sending late night mails on workplace policies to his staff.(AFP)





But this is not the first time when Musk has issued diktats to his employees in late night emails. Last year, he had sent the staffers of the social media platform to be ready that they have time to consider whether they wanted to stay on for ‘working long hours at high intensity’ or take a severance package of three months' pay, Reuters had reported.

“Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore. This will mean long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade", he had said.



Since taking over Twitter after completing the buyout for a whopping $44 billion, Musk has fired more than three-fourth of its total workforce. According to a report by British publication iNews, he asked senior managers to pick the best employees and fired the former eventually replacing them with the latter.



The report also claimed that Twitter employees were given unrealistic goals to make changes to key features on the social media platform in next-to-no-time, while they lacked the support of colleagues who were on the platform just months ago.

