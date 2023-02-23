FIFA 23 Prime Gaming Pack 5: How to claim the rewards?

EA Sports FIFA 23 has become quite a rage among the computer gamers. Prime Gaming Pack 5 is the latest addition to the reward offerings by EA sports to the players. This pack is now accessible to FIFA 23 players who have subscribed to the Amazon's gaming service. The icing on the cake is that players won't have to spend extra money to get the packs.

Similar to its predecessors, the Prime Gaming Pack 5 offers various enticing rewards. However, the ultimate reward will be determined by chance, but nonetheless it will provide substantial value to the player. Here is how the eligible players can unlock all the rewards available and use them to strengthen their Ultimate Team squads.

-To obtain the Prime Gaming Pack 5, players must have an active subscription to Amazon's gaming service since the rewards are exclusively available to its subscribers. Once a player has met this requirement, they can proceed to claim the rewards by visiting the Prime Gaming website.

- Once they are on the website, they need to scroll down to the active offers and click on them to check the description.

- Click on a claim to add the packs to your in-game store.

- Before attempting to claim the rewards in the in-game store, players must ensure that their EA account is linked with their Prime Gaming account. If not so, the rewards can't be added to the in-game store.

- If a player uses the same account on multiple platforms for gameplay, the rewards will be accessible on the first one where you have FIFA 23 opened.

- The player then needs to go to FIFA23 after claiming the rewards.

- Then go to ultimate team and click on the in-game store.

- All the rewards under the Prime Gaming Pack 5 will be visible to the user and then they can open them to obtain all the cards.

What do the rewards of Prime Gaming Pack 5 include ?

7 Gold Rare Players

2 Player Picks with a minimum 82+ overall

12 Rare Consumables Packs

Mohamed Salah 30-game loan item