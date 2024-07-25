iPhone 16 release date soon: AI, iOS 18 and what to expect from Apple in 2024

iPhone 16 series launch, which could feature the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, is nearing. Based on Apple’s past releases, a September launch is highly probable. Last year, Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 series on September 12, with availability starting a week later. Therefore, it would not be surprising if the iPhone 16 series becomes available within September as well. With rumours heating up, there is widespread speculation about the significant upgrades the next mainline iPhone could offer. Here, we discuss the most likely upgrades and features the new iPhone range may bring. Last year, Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 series on September 12, 2023. It is expected that the iPhone 16 series will launch by mid-September 2024. (REUTERS)

iPhone 16 Series’ Hardware Upgrades To Make Way For Apple Intelligence

You may or may not know that the vanilla models of the iPhone 15 will not support Apple Intelligence due to hardware limitations. But, the iPhone 15 Pro, with its more advanced A17 Pro chipset based on 3nm architecture and 8GB RAM, will support it. Apple is expected to address this with the iPhone 16 models. Reports suggest that both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro will feature A18 branded chipsets and 8GB RAM. However, the iPhone 16 Pro may receive the A18 Pro for additional capabilities and to support higher-end features. Apple Intelligence is set to roll out for iPhone later this year, along with the release of iOS 18.

Apple May Introduce A New Button For The Second Consecutive Year

Last year, Apple introduced the Action Button for the iPhone 15 Pro, allowing various custom actions. This feature is absent in the vanilla iPhone 15. However, it is expected that Apple will standardise the Action Button across both the vanilla and iPhone 16 Pro models. Additionally, a new 'Capture Button' is anticipated. Leaked renders and reports suggest that this button will enhance the photo-taking experience, potentially offering half-press functionality for focusing, similar to professional cameras, along with haptic feedback. It remains unclear whether this button will be available across both the vanilla and Pro models or exclusively for the higher-end variants. Some renders suggest it will be available for both, but this should be taken with a grain of salt until Apple’s official announcement.

iPhone 16 Could Get A New Camera Module Layout For Spatial Video Support

Currently, only the iPhone 15 Pro supports capturing Spatial Video for the Apple Vision Pro headset. This is due to the diagonal camera layout of the iPhone 15, where the wide and ultra-wide sensors are not aligned vertically. Apple plans to address this by offering a vertical camera layout, akin to the iPhone 12 models, with the iPhone 16 vanilla models. Consequently, the iPhone 16 vanilla models will have a distinct appearance compared to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 14, which many users might appreciate.

Larger Displays for iPhone 16 Pro Models

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to feature larger displays than the current iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 16 Pro is anticipated to increase to a 6.3-inch display from the current 6.1-inch, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max may feature a 6.9-inch display, up from the current 6.7-inch. This implies that the vanilla iPhone 16 model may be the most compact phone in the lineup. Leaks indicate that the larger displays will make the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max bigger, which may not be ideal for those who prefer more compact devices, and of course, the devices may jump in weight as well. That said, the device frame is still expected to be Titanium, so the weight increase may not be significant.



Written by: Shaurya Sharma, HT Tech