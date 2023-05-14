‘Inspired by Elon Musk’: Linda Yaccarino's first reaction after becoming Twitter CEO

After being appointed Twitter CEO on Friday, Linda Yaccarino reacted to the news for the first time on Sunday by tweeting that she was inspired by outgoing boss Elon Musk. She shared her excitement about integrating Musk’s ‘vision for a better future’ with Twitter’s transformation. Elon Musk on May 12, 2023 said he has chosen top ad executive Linda Yaccarino as CEO of Twitter as he fights to reverse fortunes at the struggling platform he bought for $44 billion last year. (AFP)

Responding to Musk’s tweet announcing the change in top leadership, she thanked the billionaire and wrote, “I've long been inspired by [Musk's] vision to create a brighter future. I’m excited to help bring this vision to Twitter and transform this business together!”

Following up in a thread, she acknowledged the massive jump in her Twitter follower count (reportedly from a mere 7k to a whopping 300k currently) and admitted that she may not be as active as the former chief of the microblogging platform yet. However, she remains committed to building Twitter 2.0, she added, inviting suggestions from users.

“I see I have some new followers... I’m not as prolific as@elonmusk (yet!), but I’m just as committed to the future of this platform. Your feedback is VITAL to that future. I’m here for all of it. Let’s keep the conversation going and build Twitter 2.0 together!” Yaccarino tweeted.

Musk, who has served as CEO since last October, announced on Thursday that he had found a CEO without naming Yaccarino.

The identity of the new boss was revealed on Friday with Musk tweeting,"I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!" Musk will be Twitter’s chief technology officer and executive chairman focusing on product design and new technology while Yaccarino will take care of the business operations.

The former NBCUniversal advertising chief is credited with integrating and digitizing ad sales at NBCU. Her challenge now will be to woo back advertisers that have fled Twitter since Musk acquired it last year for $44 billion.

Musk’s tenure at Twitter’s helm has beenchaotic. He began his first day firing the company’s top executives, followed byroughly 80% of its staff. Twitter has been trying to pump in ad revenueas Musk revealed earlier this year that the company had suffered a massive decline in income.

(With inputs from agencies)

