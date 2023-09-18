News / Technology / LinkedIn server down: Outage leaves users unable to access website

LinkedIn server down: Outage leaves users unable to access website

BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar
Sep 18, 2023 05:14 PM IST

LinkedIn experiences outage, users unable to access website. Server issues reported.

LinkedIn, the social media platform tailored for business and employment purposes, is currently experiencing an outage that has left several users globally unable to access the website. An error message is being displayed when attempting to visit the platform.

LinkedIn down
LinkedIn down

Downdetector, a website recording outages, showed complaints related to server issues started pouring in at approximately 4:15pm in India, with the number of grievances escalating around 5:00pm. The issues reported encompass difficulties with both the website and visiting profiles.

Globally, users reported problems in logging in on the website as well as problems with the mobile application.

LinkedIn has yet to issue any official statement on the problem.

People face the problem: ‘Feed not loading’

“What's happening with your feed, please? It's not loading and I keep getting an error message. This is a nightmare because I'm due to deliver a LinkedIn training session in just over an hour. HELP please,” a user reported the problem on social media platform X.

“Wow, After Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, we finally have a day where LinkedIn is down and Out,” another wrote.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out