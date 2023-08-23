News / Technology / Meta announces Threads for web; version to reach users ‘over next few days’

Meta announces Threads for web; version to reach users ‘over next few days’

Reuters |
Aug 23, 2023 04:25 PM IST

Users will be able to access the service by logging-in to its website from their computers, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram said.

Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it was launching the web version of its new text-first social media platform Threads, in a bid to retain professional users and gain an edge over rival X, formerly Twitter.

FILE - This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
FILE - This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Threads' users will be able to access the microblogging platform by logging-in to its website from their computers, the Facebook and Instagram owner said.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a Threads post that the web version would reach users "over the next few days."

The widely anticipated roll out could help Threads gain broader acceptance among power users like brands, company accounts, advertisers and journalists, who can now take advantage of the platform by using it on a bigger screen.

Threads, which crossed 100 million sign-ups for the app within five days of its launch on July 5, saw a decline in its popularity as users returned to the more familiar platform X after the initial rush.

In just over a month, daily active users on Android version of Threads app dropped to 10.3 million from the peak of 49.3 million, according to a report, dated August 10, by analytics platform Similarweb.

The company will be adding more functionality to the web experience in the coming weeks, Meta said.

Wednesday, August 23, 2023
