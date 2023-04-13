Redfall Vampire Shooter stakes a claim on Xbox, but launches without 60 FPS

Arkane Studios’ upcoming vampire-themed shooter, Redfall, won't have the performance and display options that most gamers have come to expect from modern console games at launch. The game will not include a 60 FPS option for Xbox Series X/S consoles, which could disappoint some players who prefer smoother motion for first-person shooters. Redfall, the upcoming vampire-themed shooter from Arkane Studios, will have some restrictions when it comes to performance and display options.

The Game's Quality Mode Only

Redfall's official Twitter account announced that the game will only ship with a "Quality" graphics mode at launch. Players will only be able to run the game at a 2160p (4K) resolution at 30 frames-per-second (FPS) on Xbox Series X consoles. On the Xbox Series S console, the game will run at a 1440p resolution at 30 FPS.

Why No Performance Mode on Launch?

Usually, most modern console blockbusters offer another option called "Performance" mode that prioritizes a higher frame rate while resigning to a lower image resolution. It is still unclear why Redfall doesn't offer this option at launch. However, Arkane Studios has assured fans that a 60 FPS mode will be added to the game at a later date, though no specific date has been given yet.

PC Version Without Restrictions

It is important to note that the PC version of Redfall will not have such restrictions, as graphical options are typically more granular in PC games, allowing for a wider spectrum of performance. The game is expected to be an Xbox console exclusive, and it will not be available on PS5 consoles following Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda in 2021, although a PS5 version was reportedly in development before the acquisition.

Redfall's Promising Title

Despite the restrictions, Redfall appears to be a promising title so far. According to GamesHub's preview of Redfall, the press demo "hinted at a wild, horror-filled adventure packed with trope-busting encounters and creative set pieces that combine Arkane’s traditional first-person gameplay style with darker, fantasy-infused scenarios." Redfall is set to be released on May 2, 2023, for PC and Xbox Series X/S.