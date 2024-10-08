Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launch soon: 3 reasons to skip iPhone 16 Pro Max

Samsung Galaxy S25 series has been making headlines as leaks and rumours start to flourish across the internet. As last year, Samsung is expected to launch three flagship models, the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra in January 2025. Over the past few weeks, the rendered design, specifications, and features have been circulated, giving us a glimpse into what is expected to be announced. As we await, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, its competitors such as the iPhone 16 Pro Max have already been launched in the market. Here are three reasons you should upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra next year, than buy the iPhone 16 Pro Max.(Vishal Mathur/ HT)

Since its launch, the iPhone 16 Pro Max has been popularised for its new powerful processor, Camera Control button, upcoming AI features, and more. However, it is worth buying when the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is on the way? Well here are reasons why you should skip buying the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

3 Reasons to wait for Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Performance and AI features: Apple announced the A18 Pro series chip with upgraded neural engines and performance cores. While the smartphone offers top-notch performance, it gets to receive Apple Intelligence. Additionally, Apple plans for a gradual release of AI, therefore, users will have to wait longer. On the other hand, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, which may give serious competition to the A18 Pro chip. Additionally, Samsung’s Galaxy AI feature is advanced and it will likely come with a new wave of advanced features out of the box after the launch. Competitive camera: Samsung and Apple’s high-end smartphones go neck-to-neck when it comes to camera performance. While the iPhone 16 Pro Max was introduced with some significant improvements and upgrades, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is slated for greater upgrades. Rumours suggest that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely feature a 200MP main camera with a 100MP Space Zoom feature, offering a higher level of optical zoom. On the other hand, it is speculated that upgraded ultrawide camera from 12MP to 50MP. It may also get an upgraded telephoto lens with the ability to change focal length.

3. Improved and lightweight design: Rumours suggest the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the iPhone 16 Pro Max will likely have a similar display size of 6.9-inch. However, this year Samsung is expected to bring design improvements with curved edges, slimmer bezels, and thinner side rails. Therefore, the overall weight of the smartphone is expected to be reduced. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, has a bulkier design and weighs 227 grams. Now, we will have to wait and see how Samsung has planned for design upgrades.

