Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Google Pixel 9 Pro: Which flagship phone could offer the better camera in 2025?

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of the most anticipated flagship phones set to release in 2025. And rightly so, considering the array of features that Samsung is known for incorporating into its flagship devices. One such major inclusion is the camera experience. Samsung's cameras have gradually evolved into reliable and versatile systems, offering various focal lengths and choices. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to continue this trend with its anticipated quad-camera setup, reminiscent of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but with several extras that could make it worth the wait. Based on reliable leaks, here’s how the phone may compare to the Google Pixel 9 Pro—one of the most sought-after phones for photography, particularly for their photo quality. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely double down on what S24 Ultra has to offer.(Samsung, Google)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Google Pixel 9 Pro: Triple Vs Quad Camera Setup

Samsung’s flagship models, including the Galaxy S24 Ultra, have consistently featured a quad-camera setup. The S25 Ultra is expected to follow suit with a 200MP wide (main) camera, a 50MP ultra-wide shooter, a 50MP 5x telephoto lens, and a 3x telephoto lens for additional focal range versatility. In contrast, the Pixel 9 Pro gets a triple-camera setup: a 50MP wide (main) camera, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP 5x telephoto lens.

The Pixel 9 Pro lacks a second telephoto lens, which fills the gap between 1x and 5x focal lengths. As a result, the S25 Ultra is expected to be the more versatile option, particularly for photography enthusiasts.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Google Pixel 9 Pro: Video

Google has significantly improved its video capabilities with each Pixel generation, addressing one of the most requested features from its community. The Pixel 9 Pro delivers an excellent user experience, with many users ranking its video output above the Galaxy S24 Ultra and even the iPhone 16 Pro in certain conditions. However, the S25 Ultra is expected to bring advanced features such as native 8K video recording at 30fps and 4K video at 120fps.

While the Pixel 9 Pro can shoot in 8K, it achieves this through 4K recording that is later upscaled using Google's Video Boost feature, which involves cloud processing and requires significant time. Samsung's native 8K recording offers a more straightforward and immediate solution.

It is unclear whether the S25 Ultra will support log video like the iPhone 16 Pro, but if it does, it could further boost its video capabilities compared to the Pixel 9 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Google Pixel 9 Pro: AI Features

Google leads the way in AI integration, with its Pixel devices offering an AI-first experience. Features such as Magic Eraser, astrophotography, and photo reimagining define the user experience.

Samsung, meanwhile, adopts a different approach by offering extensive manual controls, which may be overwhelming for some users. And this is exactly why for those switching from an iPhone, a Google Pixel often feels more intuitive.

That said, Samsung is no slouch when it comes to AI. The S25 Ultra is expected to come with several new AI features, and improve on the already existing ones.