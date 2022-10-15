Samsung to unveil its most affordable smartphone priced under 14,000: Report

South Korean technology giant Samsung is expected to launch several budget smartphones in the coming days. The mobile maker is currently working on Galaxy A04e and Galaxy M04 smartphones. Now, latest reports on Galaxy A14 5G have surfaced. A sneak peek of the smartphone has surfaced on Wi-Fi Alliance certification website, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported.



The certification hints that this new smartphone may be launched in the market very soon. It is believed that it will be the most affordable smartphone by Samsung which will be powered with a big LCD display instead of AMOLED.

According to report, Samsung Galaxy A14 5G smartphone has been mentioned with model number SM-A146P on the Wi-Fi Alliance website. However, not much details have been revealed about the smartphone. The new phone is expected to support 2.4 GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi and will be powered by Android 13-based One UI 5.0 skin.

Earlier this month, the renders of this smartphone had appeared in public. As per the render images, Galaxy A14 will have a waterdrop notch. On the right corner, there will be volume rockers and power button, the Live Hindustan report states.

The left corner of the smartphone is clean and does not have any button. It has speaker grill along with USB-C port and 3.5 mm headphone jack. At the rear panel, the smartphone has triple camera setup. These three sensors have been placed in different rings.

It is believed that Samsung may launch this smartphone with a price range of ₹10,000-14,000 in the market.

