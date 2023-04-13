Home / Technology / South Korea's top court tells Google to disclose user info sharing: Report

South Korea's top court tells Google to disclose user info sharing: Report

Reuters | , Seoul
Apr 13, 2023 11:10 AM IST

This comes after a group of plaintiffs filed a lawsuit against Google in 2014 to force the company to disclose the handling of local users' privacy data.

South Korea's top court on Thursday said Alphabet Inc's Google should disclose whether the technology giant had shared local user information with third parties, news agency Yonhap reported, sending the case back to a lower court.

"We will review the Supreme Court's full written decision carefully," a Google spokesperson said. (File)
"We will review the Supreme Court's full written decision carefully," a Google spokesperson said. (File)

The Supreme Court's decision came after a group of four plaintiffs filed a lawsuit against Google and its South Korean unit in 2014 to force the company to disclose the handling of local users' privacy data.

The group alleged that the tech company had shared private user information through PRISM, a U.S. National Security Agency surveillance programme.

"We will review the Supreme Court's full written decision carefully," a Google spokesperson said.

On the same day, the Supreme Court also upheld a previous ruling ordering Qualcomm to pay a fine of about 1 trillion won ($761.68 million) for abusing its dominant market position, the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said.

Qualcomm did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

The Supreme Court's decisions on both cases are in line with South Korea's recent tendency to take a tough stance on regulatory matters concerning foreign technology giants.

On Wednesday, South Korea's anti-trust regulator fined Google 42.1 billion won ($31.88 million) for blocking the release of mobile video games on a competitor's platform.

The KFTC said the move against the U.S. technology giant was part of efforts by the government to ensure fair markets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
google south korea
google south korea
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out