‘Starfield’ Xbox game: Release date, price and all you need to know

The much-awaited space adventure game "Starfield" is now available on both PC and Xbox Series consoles. It is a creation of Bethesda Game Studios. The much-awaited space adventure game "Starfield" is now available on both PC and Xbox Series consoles. (X(formerly Twitter)/@StarfieldGame)

Earlier, the Studios advertised the game as "Starfield launches exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC on September 6, 2023. Play it day one with Xbox Game Pass".

As the game as has been released, users may experience some issues in the start. On Wednesday, Xbox Support tweeted, “If you experience any issues getting into Starfield today, please note that we are rolling out the game and it may take time to propagate through the system. If you receive an error message such as ‘do you own this game or app?’ or ‘are you too early’ – please be patient and try again shortly.”

ALSO READ| Starfield: Bethesda's ambitious RPG explores a vast universe with familiar gameplay and polished execution

Price of Starfield

The standard edition of the game costs $70. However, the premium edition which costs $100, comes up with more features like access to the Starfield Digital Artbook, Constellation Skin Pack etc. Users can upgrade from standard edition to premium edition by shelling out $35.

Story of Starfield

Starfield recreates an imaginary world of 2330 where humans are in possession of advanced technology, allowing them to travel across the universe in ultra fast spacecrafts and with the help of superb AI technology.

As a player in this role-playing game (RPG), one can explore the vast universe, the planets and collect artifacts. During the game, a player may encounter extraterrestrial creatures and violent animals which would need to be eliminated.

Platforms on which the game is available

Starfield is available on the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, and on PC via Steam and the Windows Store.

Storage requirements for Starfield

Almost 140GB of hard drive space will be required for the Xbox Series X and S. Meanwhile, the PC version requires 125GB of storage.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON